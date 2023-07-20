When it comes to childcare and youth services, Fort Cavazos delivers with vast and affordable options for service members and their families, Department of Defense civilians, retirees and DOD contractors.
Fort Cavazos Child and Youth Services has been in operation for over four decades within the garrison footprint, and their staff has hundreds of years of combined experience in committed childcare.
Regina Martinez, Parent and Outreach Services administrator, said the entire staff operating in all the facilities are qualified with the requisite certifications to provide excellent care for the little ones. As an added benefit, every employee within Fort Cavazos childcare can earn the coveted Child Development Associates credential, the most widely known and valued credential in early childhood education!
The Great Place boasts of 15 different on-post childcare and youth facilities: six child development centers, for ages 6-weeks to pre-kindergarten; five school-aged centers, for Kindergarten to 5th grade; and four youth centers, for 6th through 12th grade.
Each facility operates throughout the day at hours convenient for their customers: both the CDC and SAC centers operate weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the youth center operates weekdays from 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 12 to 8 p.m.
Families desiring to obtain this quality care for their children and youth can put their minds at ease concerning the costs. Costs are determined through 14 different fee categories, based on total family income. The TFI are based on all contributing adults in the household, and not based on rank. This makes Fort Cavazos childcare the best affordable option for patrons with larger families.
Retirees and DOD contractors are also able to use this on-post child care through a space available status. CYS employees have priority, with follow-on priority going to single and dual active duty, active duty with full time working spouses, then DOD civilians, and retirees with young ones and contractors on a space-available basis.
There may be a waitlist for certain age groups, so it is important to request care as early as possible. To begin the process, families need to go to the DOD website at https://militarychildcare.com. The website provides guidance on the process to apply.
Sounds great so far? There’s more! On-post families that desire to provide childcare from their homes can do it too! After conducting prerequisite training and home inspection, military spouses desiring to do this will be designated a “Family Child Care Home” and provide care for children four weeks to 12 years of age and receive great pay for amazing service!
The Fort Cavazos Child and Youth Services is the very best and gives another reason why this installation is the Great Place.
Please visit their home page at: https://cavazos.armymwr.com/categories/cys-services, where families can find all the childcare facilities, hours of operations and contact information.
Let us take care of your little ones; come and be a part of our family!