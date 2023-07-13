The Central Texas summer has been one of the hottest. Heat advisories and warnings were in effect throughout the month of June and weather experts are predicting July temperatures will be hotter than normal with low chances of rain expected.
The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center urges that the community follow local weather services warnings and advice from the experts to help stay safe and protect yourself and family during extreme heat and, when weather permits, go out and have fun.
Here are some recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help keep you and your family safe during regular summer heat conditions and summer safety tips:
• Drink enough water. The CDC recommends drinking one cup of water every 15-20 minutes when it’s hot. Energy drinks, caffeine and alcohol can cause dehydration.
• Prepare yourself. Apply sunscreen, wear a hat and choose lightweight, light-colored clothing.
• Avoid the heat. If possible, stay indoors in the hottest part of the day. Watch the local weather for advisories and heat warnings. When you’re outside, take frequent rest breaks.
• Keep an eye on children. Never leave children or pets in cars or vehicles.
• Know your health care options. If you’re not feeling well, seek medical care.
• Seek shade. UV rays are strongest and most harmful during midday; plan to stay inside when possible or have a plan to limit your exposure.
• Cover up exposed skin with long-sleeved shirts, pants, a hat and sunglasses to protect yourself from UV rays.
• Use sunscreen with at least sun protection factor 15. For the best protection, apply 30 minutes before going outdoors.
• Grill safely. Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.
• Be water smart. Around the pool, have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone. Don’t swim alone and only swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards.
• Have boat safety. Wear a lifejacket, be weather wise and avoid alcohol.
During heat advisories, experts advise to take extra precautions if you are working or spend time outside, scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear light-weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Move anyone overheated to a cool and shaded location or call 911 if you think someone is having a heat stroke.
According to the National Weather Service, during extremely hot and humid weather, your body’s ability to cool itself is challenged. When the body heats too rapidly to cool itself properly, or when too much fluid or salt is lost through dehydration or sweating, body temperature rises and you or someone you care about may experience a heat-related illness. It is important to know the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses.
The CDC provides a list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illness and recommended first aid steps. Some of these symptoms and steps are as follows.
Heat cramps
Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness and may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke.
• Symptoms: painful muscle cramps and spasms, usually in legs and abdomen, and heavy sweating.
• First aid: apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasm. Give sips of water unless the person complains of nausea, then stop giving water.
Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than one hour.
Heat exhaustion
• Symptoms: heavy sweating; weakness or tiredness; cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; muscle cramps; dizziness; nausea or vomiting; headache; and fainting.
• First aid: move person to a cooler environment, preferably a well air-conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet clothes or have person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water.
Seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.
Heat stroke
• Symptoms: throbbing headache; confusion; nausea; dizziness; body temperature above 103°F; hot, red, dry or damp skin; rapid and strong pulse; fainting; and loss of consciousness.
• First aid: call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath. Use fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures. Do not give fluids.
Using a fan to blow air in someone’s direction may actually make them hotter if heat index temperatures are above the 90s. For more information on all of these heat related illnesses, visit www.cdc.gov.