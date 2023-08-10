With the start of school Monday, reviewing some basic safety precautions will ensure the protection and wellbeing of adults and children in the community neighborhoods.
Slow down while driving
Drivers should slow down as children head back to school. Know that yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is getting ready to stop and motorists should slow down and be prepared to stop. Red flashing lights and an extended stop sign indicate the bus is stopped and children are getting on or off.
Motorists must stop when they are behind a bus, meeting the bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped. Motorists following or traveling alongside a school bus must also stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn and all children have reached safely. This includes two- and four-lane highways. If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping. Do not proceed until all the children have reached the bus.
Look both ways
Whether children walk, ride their bicycle or take the bus to school, it is extremely important that they take proper safety precautions. Here are some tips to make sure your child safely travels to school:
• Walk on the sidewalk, if one is available; when on a street with no sidewalk, walk facing the traffic.
• Before you cross the street, stop and look left, right and left again to see if cars are coming.
• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing and always cross streets at crosswalks or intersections.
• Stay alert and avoid distracted walking.
Ride the bus safely
Teach your children school bus safety rules and practice with them.
• Go to the bus stop with your child to teach them the proper way to get on and off the bus.
• Teach your children to stand six feet (or three giant steps) away from the curb.
• If your child must cross the street in front of the bus, teach them to walk away on the side of the road until they are 10 feet ahead of the bus. You child and the bus driver should always be able to see each other