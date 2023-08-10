It has been an honor serving as the 40th chief of staff of the Army and serving the world’s greatest people in the United States Army. I have had the privilege of serving in the company of heroes every single day.
I have watched our Army — regular, National Guard and Reserve — do incredible things over the last four years during the most challenging of times. Always doing the right thing the right way. Responding rapidly to crises in the Middle East and Eastern Europe when freedom was threatened. Providing hope and relief to local communities during a global pandemic. Standing strong with our allies and partners on the front lines of freedom around the world to secure peace and stability.
Whenever the nation called and wherever the Army was sent, our Soldiers didn’t go to participate. They didn’t go to try hard. They went to win. Because the Soldiers of the United States Army know that WINNING MATTERS.
Thank you to the Soldiers, family members, Department of the Army civilians and Soldiers for Life (retirees and veterans) for your commitment and what you do every day to support our Army and our nation.
I am proud to have served alongside this nation’s best.
People First — Winning Matters — Be All You Can Be.