Teammates, families and friends,
Each year during National Hispanic Heritage Month, recognized from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, we celebrate the extraordinary achievements and legacy of the many Hispanic Americans whose contributions and sacrifices have helped shape our Army and this great nation.
Hispanic American Soldiers have served in the U.S. Army with great honor, dedication and distinction since the Revolutionary War. Today, more than 160,000 Hispanic Americans serve in the United States Army, representing nearly 17% of the total force and 7% of the Army’s civilian workforce.
Forty-four Hispanic American Soldiers have earned the Medal of Honor, our country’s highest military decoration. The first was Cpl. Joseph Decastro from Company I, 19th Massachusetts Infantry, for his actions at the battle of Gettysburg in 1863. Staff Sgt. Leroy Petry was the most recent recipient for his actions in Afghanistan in 2008.
This year on May 9, our installation was officially redesignated to Fort Cavazos in honor of the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general, Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos. Cavazos was a Texas-born hero of the Korean and Vietnam wars and he was the Commanding General of III Corps.
Given the importance of this installation for our Army and for our nation, we can think of no better namesake than Gen. Richard Cavazos. Let his name and all that it represents inspire us all every single day to live up to his legacy ... as a warrior, as a Soldier, as a master trainer, as a military innovator, as a coach and mentor, and as a humble servant leader.
During this month and every day, we thank all the Hispanic American Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians, family members and veterans across our force. Diversity is a great strength in our Army, and together we can continue to build the most lethal organization in the world.
Phantom Lethal!