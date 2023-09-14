The Department of Defense recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Month, when the Army raises awareness and promotes resources to prevent death by suicide. The 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade had two suicides over the past two years. However, one Soldier lost is one too many.
Commanders at echelon are required to convey the importance of suicide prevention and awareness to their formations during weekly safety briefs. This not only displays leadership’s diversion into the issue, but also reminds Soldiers and leaders of the support and resources available.
Our Behavioral Health Liaisons and Unit Ministry Team are phenomenal and have done an outstanding job in helping to maintain unit readiness. They’ve hosted a myriad of events to allow Soldiers and families to de-stress and unwind from day-to-day military operations. Some of the suggested techniques from the group behavioral health sessions include breathing techniques, progressive muscle relaxation and meditation.
The Unit Ministry Team regularly hosts Building Strong and Ready Teams retreats, where Soldiers (and oftentimes spouses) are afforded the opportunity to travel to desirable locations and lodge at a hotel for three days. During the retreat, three sessions are held in which Soldiers learn tactics and techniques in conflict resolution and stress management. The Unit Ministry Team also hosts “Value Your Life” PT-focused events, where Soldiers learn compelling ways to value themselves and others.
As a result of our unyielding stance on suicide prevention and awareness, we’ve noticed a significant improvement in Soldier intervention over the past year. More Soldiers have utilized the Army’s ACE (Ask, Care, Escort) model than ever before.
Additionally, I’ve instituted a Readiness Resiliency Team comprised of representatives from Retention, Behavioral Health, Unit Ministry Team, and Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention. They visit sub-units monthly to educate Soldiers and facilitate discussions that promote awareness and readiness.
We’ve received positive feedback from the Readiness Resiliency Team engagements, and I couldn’t be more proud of the effort put forth by our service members. As one of the premier intelligence collection units in the Army, 504th constantly seeks to improve and expand operational proficiency. Safety, awareness and teamwork makes all that possible.