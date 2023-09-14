Darcy Clipper has decided to go home. Where else would you go when your husband comes home out of the blue and tells you that your marriage is over? With two loving parents at home who have taken care of Darcy her entire life in an idyllic, peaceful hometown in Massachusetts, it seems that home will be the exact refuge she so desperately needs now.
However, things in Murbridge seem to have changed without her ever noticing.
In a time where life spirals out of Darcy’s control, she finds control in holing up at home, subsisting on canned chickpeas and Chef Boyardee and finding her only entertainment in old National Geographic magazines.
Yet, it is only natural to crave human connection. Thanks to a new community message board, Darcy is able to find exactly that through responding to internet postings.
As the new Murbridge takes shape around her, both online and in person, Darcy is forced to consider what she can ask of her community, and what she owes it in return.
Overall, this is an easy read. Tara Conklin does a good job of pushing readers through the novel, while allowing a small opportunity to reflect on how someone interacts with their own community.
Conklin is a graduate of Yale University, the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and New York University School of Law, according to her Goodread’s author profile. Her first novel was “The House Girl,” which became a New York Times bestseller; her second novel, “The Last Romantics,” was also a New York Times bestseller and chosen as the inaugural read for The Today Show Book Club. “Community Board,” her third novel, came out March 28.
There are some style items that I really struggled with, including the fact that the dialogue is not different than normal text. Conklin doesn’t even put quotations around dialogue. I, of course, also noticed quite a few grammatical errors, and while I am not necessarily in a position to judge, I also hold books to higher standards.
Additionally, if you are looking for character development, this isn’t the novel for you. All of the supporting characters, and at times, Darcy too, felt flat, unrealistic or too convenient.
But beyond these issues, the novel was exactly what I was looking for. Something light, easy to read and just a nice story to read. The novel doesn’t really challenge readers, outside of the light focus on what community means.
Conklin wrote this in 2020, during a COVID-19 lockdown, yet the connection people felt for their community in the exact right moment felt almost unrealistic in a way. It gives romantic comedy movie vibes the entire time.
However, sometimes that is all you ask can for.
This is the perfect novel for someone who doesn’t want to commit a lot of time to a novel, or just wants to read a pleasant story about a woman who finds herself again in the midst of personal struggles.
Three out of five stars. Available at major booksellers and the Casey Memorial Library.