One of my all time favorite movies is “Fatal Attraction,” starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas.
Who could forget the famous line, “I won’t be ignored Dan” or the quintessential scene with a cute white bunny? I’d venture to guess the movie saved quite a few marriages.
You’re welcome.
The film premiered in late 1987, and after nearly 40 years, it remains one of the most iconic movies ever released in my opinion.
So, when I discovered that there would be a remake, I was instantly intrigued.
That said, the original set the bar, and I couldn’t wait to see if the “Fatal Attraction” reboot could measure up.
The current version of the psychological thriller unfolds in a series of episodes and provides an updated adaptation of the classic film, with an equally updated cast.
Joshua Jackson, of “Dawson’s Creek fame, reprises the role of Dan Gallagher, a happily married lawyer whose life is upended after he gets romantically involved with his obsessive colleague, Alex Forrest (Lizzy Caplan).
His wife, Beth Gallagher (Amanda Peete), tries to navigate life amidst her husband’s affair and focuses on raising their young daughter Ellen (Vivien Lyra Blair).
The family plunges into even deeper despair when Alex goes missing, and Dan is ultimately convicted of her murder.
We (true “Fatal Attraction” fans) all know what really happened, but the modern-day twists to the plot are what make it interesting. It is impossible to reenact the intensity of the original movie, but the series adds just enough ferocity to keep me waiting for the next episode.
The series begins in present day with Dan being paroled from prison after a 15-year stint and getting settled into a halfway house. Ragged and pale from years behind bars, he is far from the polished and respected attorney he once was.
He hopes to reconnect with his daughter and ultimately prove his innocence. He quickly discovers the road to redemption is a bumpy one.
Each episode toggles back and forth between the past and the present as it chronicles the events leading up to Alex’s murder and the fallout thereafter.
New characters broaden the scope of the plot and provide something besides the affair to focus on.
Viewers are introduced to an adult Ellen (Alyssa Jirrels) as she balances life as a college student with sorting through her feelings about her father.
Mike Gerard (Toby Huss), an investigator who worked with Dan before his conviction, is one of the few people who believe in his innocence. His snarky personality and razor-sharp wit add a splash of humor to an already potent cocktail of drama.
Detective Earl Booker (Reno Wilson) was instrumental in putting Dan behind bars, and though he still believes the right person was convicted,
Booker agrees to go along with the plan to uncover the “true killer.”
While there is no rabbit stew (if you know, you know), the desire to see Dan vindicated and the cliffhanger ending to season one guarantees I’ll be back for season two.
Does the reboot measure up?
Will Dan clear his name?
You’ll have to watch to find out.
“Fatal Attraction” is definitely binge worthy.
You can catch up on the first season which is streaming on Paramount+.
This series contains adult content, violence and profanity. Parental discretion is advised.