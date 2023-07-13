What makes something, or someone, curious? Could it be that you just desperately want to know more, or perhaps is it that you find something unusual? Armand Gamache and Jean-Guy Beauvoir, along with a whole town fill of people, seek to understand a rather … curious painting that is found deep within a bricked up room.
The painting, and where it came from, is only one mystery in a wild ride that Gamache is embarking upon. He is forced to reconcile a past, and relationships with young children whose mother was murdered, and deal with someone he never thought he would face again.
The captivating twists will keep readers engaged until the final page.
Louise Penny did a fantastic job continuing the Chief Inspector Armand Gamache series. “A World of Curiositieis” is novel 18 of the series, a fact I did not actually know until I began reading the book. She has won numerous awards, including a CWA Dagger and the Agatha Award (seven times), and was a finalist for the Edgar Award for Best Novel, according to her Goodreads profile. In 2017, she received the Order of Canada for her contributions to Canadian culture.
Book one of the series, “Still Life,” was published in 2005, with Penny publishing a novel for the series every year — sometimes twice a year — since.
If it isn’t clear yet, you absolutely do not need to have read another in the series to start now. Just like any other other series, it may help a reader to better understand the history of a character, of a relationship or the reasoning behind a character’s actions, but it isn’t necessary. Penny does a beautiful job of pulling the reader directly into the novel and the characters, while giving the exact right amount of backstory for the main characters.
My first hard critique is that this novel is fast paced; there isn’t a single word that is out of place or that isn’t necessary. From the moment you crack open the book, you dive head first into the world that is Three Pines. This requires a reader to be fully committed and to give the novel their entire attention. This wasn’t an issue for me past the first two pages solely because I am an avid reader; it did still throw me for a loop though as I haven’t read a novel like this in a long time.
The second, though it plays into the first, is that there are simply so many characters. At times, I got lost with who was related to who, Gamache knows them and what background they bring to the storyline. There were a few times I actually just gave up with trying to remember who was who and just was carried along into the story, knowing I’d figured it out again later on.
My additional, soft, critique is that if you aren’t accustomed to reading novels that take place in foreign lands, even if it is just Canada, you may be thrown off by the usage of French phrases or very French names for the characters. This is something that I particularly enjoy partly because I love making up my own pronunciation and then learning how to truly say it, and partly because it allows me to travel without having to spend any money.
Despite those beige flags — an odd trait that is not quite a deal breaker, but not exactly a plus — this novel kept me captivated and quickly turning pages. This novel is for the reader who enjoys mysteries, crime and thrillers.
A World of Curiosities may not be for everyone, as there are mentions of child sexual abuse. Please do your own research into the novel to determine if it is suited for you.
Five out of five stars. Available at the library and major booksellers.