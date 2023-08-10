“Demon Copperhead” tells his own story in this novel, a boy born to a teenaged single mother in a single-wide trailer who will repeatedly share that he has no assets beyond good looks and copper-colored hair, both courtesy of his dead father, and an immeasurable talent for survival.
Demon, actually born Damon, takes readers on a deep dive into his life, sharing his journey through addiction, foster care, death, child labor, hopeless people, athletic success, love and so much more. He “reckons with his own invisibility in a popular culture where even the superheroes have abandoned rural people in favor of cities,” as says the book jacket.
Truthfully, I enjoyed this novel. It’s a storyline that I would never pick up on my own because I tend to, as I’m sure any reader of this column has realized by now, stick with the mystery novels. I quickly get wrapped up in a whodunit and am reading as fast as I can to learn the culprit.
Yet, because of this column, I am required to branch out and I’m so thankful for that aspect of this role.
Demon is a complicated character, living in an even more complicated situation. The losses, the lessons learned, the struggles that he goes through are all individually heartbreaking. He braves true modern day issues, requiring the reader to either relate themselves or become educated, quickly.
Barbara Kingsolver does an exceptional job of walking readers through that education.
The inspiration for this novel, according to the book jacket, is Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield.” In that novel, Dickens wrote about his personal experience as a survivor of institutional poverty, and highlighted the damages it did to children in his society. Sadly, similar damages are still done today by institutional poverty.
Kingsolver pulls readers through this education on poverty, addiction, foster care, child labor, devastating losses and derelict schools much like Demon is pulled through, on a path he didn’t sign up for, using his strong voice.
She is clearly a gifted writer; Demon’s voice can be heard clearly as someone reads the novel. There are definitely moments though that I found myself lost, or disengaged, as the writing got a little too convoluted or rambled on.
One additional critique that I have was that Kingsolver played deeply into stereotypes about Appalachian life.
She was raised in rural Kentucky, living briefly in Africa in her childhood, so perhaps this novel is inspired by what she saw growing up. Yet, it did read very much like a cliché at times.
Kingsolver’s work often focuses on topics such as social justice, biodiversity and the interaction between humans their communities and environments, according to her Goodreads page. Each of her books published since 1993 have been on The New York Times Best Seller list. Additionally, she’s received several awards, including the UK’s Orange Prize for Fiction 2010 and the National Humanities Medal.
Demon Copperhead received the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2023, along with the Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2023.
Readers should do their own research prior to reading, as it may not be appropriate for all readers. There are instances that may be triggers for some, including child neglect, addiction and domestic violence.
Four out of five stars. Available at major booksellers and the Casey Memorial Library.