AUSTIN, Texas — On my many trips south to Austin, my girlfriend, Navina Bhatkar, and I have made a hobby of finding quite the number of pristine venues to frequent.
The most popular site among the bunch, Zanzibar, offers an exquisite island setting, seven stories up, complimented by a rooftop view of the city as a backdrop. The venue is nestled in downtown at 304 E. Cesar Chavez St., Unit 700, often considered hidden among the city’s skyscrapers. Thankfully, giant fans and a large shaded seating area kept us cool enough so we could enjoy a variety of drinks in a tropical, very laid-back atmosphere. Despite eating lunch beforehand, my stomach started to growl, so I ordered some of their delicious jerk chicken wings which were devoured soon after the picture was taken. Menu prices might fall on the higher end, but the food, drinks and environment are well worth it. Because of Zanzibar’s popularity, reservations must be made weeks in advance. We visited on a Sunday which we had reserved three weeks earlier. As we left, Navina noticed a pool nearby and informed me next time we would bring our swimsuits. Obviously, this officially became one of our favorite places to go for a date night or entertain friends in the future. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.zanzibaratx.com.
On another trip, Navina and I traveled to Austin for a social event. On the way there, our spotty GPS directed us in the most roundabout direction, however, this alternative route introduced a hidden gem, The Brewtorium Brewery and Kitchen, at 6015 Dillard Circle A. We agreed to check the brewery out on the way back and became very impressed after spending some time there. When we took a tour of the place, we found a large dog-friendly outdoor section. However, we opted to sit inside to prevent the rainy weather from ruining our good time. On the way in, we noticed a place that patrons could throw axes for a nominally low price. I’ve always wanted to participate in an axe throwing night, but we decided maybe we could do that on our next visit. Fortunately, we found a table inside among the crowd of families and adults. Although the brewery could hold many more people within, I figured that most people stuck to the main area to avoid the constant storms outside. After checking out the menu, Navina informed me that the Brewtorium seemed to have a strong German influence in its food and drink options. Thankfully, the Brewtorium offers a vast variety of brews, so it seems patrons will find something they like. For more information about the Brewtorium, visit www.thebrewtorium.com.
Finally, Navina and I typically go to brunch before I drive back to Killeen on Sundays. One of her favorite discoveries, Citizen Eatery, offers vegan options that fill you up no matter what you order. The diner, located at 5011 Burnet Rd., offers plenty of vegan options. Since everything is good to eat, part of dining there is trying new entrees. One time, however, Navina wanted me to try their Spicy Cajun Cauliflower, something completely out of my normal range of food experiences. After timidly tasting the dish, I became quite ecstatic about how much I enjoyed them. Now, I usually order the Flapjacks or Pulled Plant BBQ Sandwich while Navina goes with Chik’n Tacos and the Breakfast Sandwich. The Citizen Eatery remains one of our favorite places to eat and I even make excuses for us to go there. For information about Citizen Eatery, visit www.citizeneatery.com.