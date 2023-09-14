FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — I’ve wanted to visit Fredericksburg for some time and a visit from my best friend Latrice seemed to be the perfect time to embark on a road trip. Not to mention, we both love visiting various wineries and Fredericksburg features some of the best.
We were in search of something truly unique and the Grape Stomp event at Grapetown Vineyards offered a one-of-a-kind experience we couldn’t wait to try!
The charming winery sits on a sprawling, veteran-owned, working family farm, garden and vineyard that specializes in raising mustang grapes, wildflowers, vegetables and an array of animals.
Live music, courtesy of a bubbly couple that played the violin and bass guitar, boosted our already festive mood as we perused the inside of the winery. The worn wooden barrels and open concept were a total vibe and the space brought the outside in with retractable doors that provided a great view of the grounds.
We relaxed in Adirondack chairs that lined the grass outside and took in the natural scenery as we anxiously waited for the grape stomp to begin.
Stomping grapes is a centuries old practice that was the universal method used to extract juice to make wine. Today, grape stomping has been largely replaced by wine presses, and thankfully, a much more sanitary process of collecting the beloved drink.
As guests made their way over to a large steel tub, we surmised that it was time to stomp some grapes!
I had imagined the experience would be like the I Love Lucy episode “Lucy’s Italian Movie,” complete with a large bin filled with dark red grapes up to my knees.
However, we removed our sandals and climbed into individual wooden buckets within the large bin, with grapes up to our ankles. Removing the stems would have made the experience more comfortable but we enjoyed feeling the grapes between our toes as we stomped, crushed and sloshed about.
After snapping a few selfies, and stomping to our hearts’ content, we rinsed our feet and checked off our bucket lists.
We were anxious to try some wine, so we made our way inside for a complimentary tasting. Our server Jaime provided a wonderful tasting experience and my bestie, being the type to never let a good deed go unnoticed, wrote a rave review for her efforts.
My favorite wine was Apple Pie, a sweet dessert wine that tasted like apple cider. Latrice preferred the more robust flavor of the Liberty School Cabernet Sauvignon and purchased a bottle to take home.
The Grape Stomp event at Grapetown Vineyards provided a unique experience we will never forget. The venue also offers safari wine tours, lodging, a wedding venue and an array of wine-themed events.
Visit grapetownvineyard.com for more information.