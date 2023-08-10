AUSTIN, Texas — There is something almost intoxicating about cheering on your favorite sports team amongst the other fans. The excitement at every high, the anxious feeling during lows, followed by the boos whenever a penalty is given, all add to up to a thrilling event.
Fort Cavazos being located in Central Texas is beneficial year-round when it comes to sporting events. For football fans, it is an easy drive to watch either the Dallas Cowboys (located in Arlington two and a half hours away) or the Houston Texans’ (located in Houston, three hours away).
For baseball fans, you have several options: the Houston Astros (three hours away in Houston), Texas Rangers (two and a half hours away, in Arlington), or Round Rock Express (an hour away in Round Rock).
Basketball fans can attend games with the San Antonio Spurs (two hours away in San Antonio), Houston Rockets (in Houston, three hours away) or Dallas Mavericks (a little more than two hours away in Dallas).
Soccer fans can also travel to see Austin FC, an hour away from the installation.
Yet, there is something interesting about learning of, and watching, different sports. Browsing on ESPN+ the other day lead me to learning about Slamball; a sport that is similar to basketball but played on trampolines. It was wildly entertaining to watch on the television but it didn’t invoke the same feelings that watching a sport in person does.
One sport that is best enjoyed in person is roller derby, specifically Texas Roller Derby. From the moment I stepped into the Palmer Events Center, I could feel the energy.
Roller derby, as the name suggests, is a roller skating contact sport. It’s played on an oval track by two teams of five skaters. It has more than 425 member leagues on six continents, according to the the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association, or W.F.T.D.A., the sport’s main governing body. It started Aug. 13, 1935, and popularity for the sport has waxed and waned since then.
My father used to go to roller derbies as a child with his family, and after watching a recent Netflix documentary on the TXRD, he suggested we go together. I’m thankful he did, because it was a very well spent evening.
Skaters with TXRD range from ages 21 to 45, forming the league’s five teams — Holy Rollers, Hellcats, Putas del Fuego, Cherry Bombs and Rhinestone Cowgirls.
The athletes, both female and non-binary identifying, on these teams are intense, spunky, entertainers, agile and all around kick butt at what they are doing.
We watched the Rhinestone Cowgirls and the Cherry Bombs duke it out for an hour, split up into four quarters. The team of five on the track consist of one jammer and four blockers. The jammers’ purpose is to score points, done by lapping the opposing blockers. Simultaneously, blockers defend by hindering the opposing jammer and trying to aid their own jammer.
Each person is pushing, shoving, elbowing, yelling at, maneuvering and even squeezing past the others. This is all done while on roller stakes, making it even more impressive.
This is still a sport after all, meaning that there are penalties and referees to yell at when they invoke penalties. Traditionally, the penalty is the player sitting out of the next round. TXRD does things a little different; possible penalties include a pillow fight, arm wrestling and tug-of-war.
While I had never witnessed a roller derby before, I can truly say I’ll be going back. I generally just had a really great time, cheering my team (the Rhinestones) on with all the dozens of other fans. I’m already looking forward to the next time I can go.
For more information, tickets or to learn how you can participate yourself, visit https://txrd.com/.