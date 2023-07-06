ARLINGTON, Texas — When it comes to summer heat, it always seems there are two options: one, just bear through it and two, make the most of it. We chose to make the most of it and spend a day at Six Flags. Since there are two Six Flags locations within two-and-a-half hours of Fort Cavazos, it seemed like a logical choice to spend the day at one catching as much air as possible.
My girlfriend, Jessica Lopez, her daughter, Makayla, and our friend’s son, Haven Herring, loaded up into the car and made our way to Six Flags Over Texas, located just outside of Dallas. We opted to visit this park purely because it is closer to Fort Cavazos by 30 minutes. It has a total of 13 roller coasters, along with variety of family friendly rides and three water rides.
In comparison, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, located in San Antonio, has 12 roller coasters, two water rides and a variety of family friendly rides. Many rides are similar to the other park, however Fiesta Texas features “WONDER WOMAN Golden Lasso Coaster,” the first rail coaster to be themed after Wonder Woman. This ride alone was enough to make others in the group question which park to visit; visitors should check with Fiesta Texas on which rides are open prior to visiting as their website says this ride is temporarily closed until Fright Fest, which takes place in October.
Six Flags Over Texas’ website informs visitors to be prepared as weekends in the summer tend to have the heaviest attendance. Maybe it was because of the sun, the intense heat or the fact that we went on a Sunday, but park attendance when we visited was low. It was a huge blessing as we really didn’t have long waits for anything. That being said, we did purchase “THE FLASH” Pass in advance which we didn’t really need. I’d recommend waiting until you get to the park to decide if you need the pass.
Our main objective was to ride as many roller coasters as possible and as many water rides as possible to cool down in between roller coasters. This was a great strategy. New Texas Giant was easily the crowd favorite for the roller coasters, with the Roaring Rapids providing the perfect cooldown and the most amount of laughter at who was going to end up the most wet.
Six Flags Over Texas is the perfect summer spot to get away, while having a great time with the family.