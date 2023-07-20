AUSTIN, Texas — I have been waiting since the moment we left Wonderspaces Austin last year to visit again, and the time has finally arrived.
Wonderspaces is an art exhibit with many interactive art pieces that truly make visitors feel like a part of the work.
This year my roommate Jessica and I were joined by my brother Blake, and seeing him experience the different artworks for the first time made the experience much better.
Of course, our first stop was at the artwork “Submergence” by Squidsoup. The more than 8,000-light display changes color and brightness in sync with the music. It was just as mesmerizing as I remember it to be and is still my favorite.
However, there were some new artworks, “Swing” by Rejane Cantoni and “Rules” by Paola Ibarra Llano.
“Swing” is composed of modular planes that are connected to each other and move around like a see-saw when visitors walk on them. The motion causes the reflections they cast on the wall to change. Being the control freak that I am, I wasn’t too excited about the uneven ground that changed underneath my feet as Jessica and Blake walked around the artwork, but I did enjoy seeing how their motion affected the reflection.
“Rules” is a collaborative installation that asks visitors to follow a few rules as they add strips of tape to the artwork. As more tape is added to the artwork, the harder the rules are to follow, however we made sure to follow them to the best of our ability.
I could write on and on about the several other exhibits, however I would never be able to stop as they are all noteworthy, so I recommend visiting Wonderspaces Austin so you can experience them yourself. I know I can’t wait until I can visit again the next time. For more information, visit https://austin.wonderspaces.com/.