The Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program has partnered with Child and Youth Services to provide child care for single Soldiers with children so they can attend BOSS events that are hosted after regular duty hours.
“Single Soldiers need childcare for their afterhours events and CYS can provide this service,” said Alicia Rooman-Wilson, Kids on Site specialist with CYS. “Parents can relax while children participate in fun activities provided by trained CYS staff.”
The service was put in place in January of this year due to single Soldiers expressing that they would like to attend BOSS events, but they needed more daycare hours available for their children in order to do so.
“Few programs assist single parents in keeping them in the service,” said Neicey Davis, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation BOSS Program manager. “BOSS wants Soldiers to stay in the military. We want to show single parents that BOSS, with the partnership of CYS, is also family-oriented to a point.”
Davis said any single Soldier/parent who wishes to utilize the free childcare needs to register their child with CYS first and then go register with the BOSS program. Further instructions will be provided at that time.
“Providing a place and program for single parents to help them meet other single parents might help with these family care plan issues,” Davis said. “This will also allow the single parents an outlet to take a break and enjoy the benefits that BOSS offers, and at the same time, they will be able to meet other parents, and in return, they can help each other out.”
BOSS offers many different kinds of entertaining events and activities for single Soldiers and Davis believes that by providing childcare during their after-hours events, overall morale will increase and there will be a better chance at retaining Soldiers.
“The rate of staying in will rise, and overall, the Army will be better,” Davis explained. “More and more single-parent Soldiers are getting discharged for lack of a sturdy family care plan. Only some can bring family members to help or have the time to meet neighbors in hopes. Lots of single parents would love to stay in. This program will benefit the Army as ETS rates go down, enlisting rates go up, and the children and parents will also help.”
Davis said BOSS welcomes single parents and she looks forward to growing the program.
“We encourage all single parents stationed here on Fort Cavazos to stop by BOSS HQ so we can get them involved with the DFMWR BOSS program,” Davis said. “We have a lot to offer to them as well. Stay supported; stop by and get involved.”
To reserve care for an upcoming event, contact BOSS at 254-287-0270.