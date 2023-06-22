Disciplined, physically fit and punctual are just a few of the attributes that make military members the cream of the crop, according to employers at the Mega Career Fair June 13.
Nearly 200 companies converged at the Lone Star Conference Center to meet with Soldiers, family members, veterans and job seekers, with the hopes of snagging some especially skilled recruits.
“Military people are mission oriented,” said Jerry Hernandez, marketing manager for the Transition Assistance Program. “When they’re given a task, they’re going to complete the task no matter how long it takes them to get that mission accomplished. It’s the timeliness and the sense of responsibility they bring to the workforce.”
Hernandez said the purpose of the event is to connect skilled employees with some of the best employers in the world and for transitioning personnel to find their next career.
“It’s a one stop shop,” he explained, “because local, national and international employers are out here. It brings them all together under one umbrella.”
While companies like Samsung and Tesla and organizations like Veterans Affairs and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have attended in the past, employers like C&S Wholesale Grocers were thrilled to make their first appearance.
Mark Szabo, senior talent acquisition manager with C&S Wholesale Grocers, said that the company is looking for drivers, mechanics, electricians and leadership roles that service members fit perfectly into.
He listed specific traits that make service members among the most desirable candidates to hire.
“It’s the work ethic; they show up on time when they’re supposed to be there,” he said. “The can-do attitude; whatever you put in front of them, they get it done. The physical attributes; a lot of our jobs are very physical in nature, so it requires being in shape. And the mental capability to do the job over and over; it’s very repetitive. Sometimes it can wear on your mental capacity, so you’ve got to have a very strong mental state as well.”
Nubia Simmons, recruiter for Orion Talent, agreed.
“We definitely know the pride that (Soldiers) have when they’re working,” she said. “We love what they do, and we love what they bring to the table.”
Simmons said the company offers thousands of jobs that cater to recruits that embody military values.
“We’re looking for (recruits) that are punctual. We’re looking for (recruits) that are committed, that are dedicated, that have loyalty for their company,” she said. “We know we get this from the military. So, that’s why we’re committed to looking for Soldiers in the military.”
Sgt. Kendra Douglas, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, said that being able to network at the event helped her prepare to transition out of the Army early next year.
“Coming straight out of high school, I joined the Army, so I really don’t know too much about civilian jobs,” she explained. “So, it’s nice to have them all here, getting all that information.”
Pfc. Elijah Alceus, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, said that it’s important to plan for his separation from the Army at the end of the year. He added that it was a plus to have so many different employers to connect with.
“It’s very convenient for everybody to be in one spot,” he said. “It’s very important and I appreciate the military and Fort Cavazos for doing it.”
Employers looking to participate in future events can contact Hernandez at jerry.a.hernandez2.civ@army.mil.