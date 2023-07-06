CATHOLIC
Sunday Mass, 9 a.m., Main Chapel, www.facebook.com/FtHoodRomanCatholic/
Noon Mass, Monday through Friday, noon, Main Chapel
Confession after Mass or by appointment, call 286-6749, Main Chapel
PROTESTANT
St. George Parish (Anglican, Lutheran, Episcopalian), Sunday, 9 a.m., Old Post Chapel, www.facebook.com/Ft-Hood-Liturgical-Chapel-Service
SPANISH PROTESTANT
Alcance, Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Veterans OIF Chapel, www.facebook.com/AlcanceFortHoodTX
GOSPEL CONGREGATION
Gospel Service, Sunday, 11 a.m., 25th Street Chapel, www.facebook.com/ComancheChapel
TRADITIONS
Traditions Service, Sunday, 10 a.m., Ironhorse Chapel, www.facebook.com/groups/fhtpws/
Samoan Traditional Service, 1st and last Sunday, 12 p.m., Ironhorse Chapel
CHAPEL NEXT
Contemporary Service, Sunday, 11:15 a.m., Main Chapel, www.facebook.com/ChapelNextFortHood
OPEN TABLE
All-Inclusive Christian Chapel, www.facebook.com/OpenTableChapel
WFH PROTESTANT
Non-Denominational Protestant, Sunday, 10:30 a.m., West Fort Cavazos Chapel, www.facebook.com/West-Fort-Hood-Chapel
JEWISH
Shabbat Service, Friday, 6 p.m., Main Chapel Annex
MUSLIM
Daily prayers at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., 13th ACSC Chapel
Friday Jummah Prayers at 1:30 p.m., 13th ACSC Chapel
OPEN CIRCLE
Camp Finlayson, contact Staff Sgt. ‘Tian Drew Nevitt, nevitt.drew@gmail.com
BUDDHIST
Soku Gakkai International (SGI) Nichiren, Online, contact Martin Bonner, 254-258-0844
Theraveda, Thursday, 11:45 a.m., Memorial Chapel
NORTH FORT Cavazos
Call 254-286-5223 for service schedule and Bible Study
ADDITIONAL SERVICES/STUDY
Children in the Middle, call 254-288-1913 to reserve, Family Life Chaplain Training Center
Men of Honor, Contact Ken Wooten, 254-466-6254
Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC), Tuesday, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Main Chapel, www.facebook.com/FortHoodPWOC
Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS), www.Facebook.com/FortHoodMOPS
Club Beyond-High School, Contact Frank Ayala, fayala@clubbeyond.org
Club Beyond-Middle School, Contact Frank Ayala, fayala@clubbeyond.org
Catholic Women of the Chapel (CWOC), Tuesdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m., bi-monthly Thursday 5:00 p.m. to 7:00, Main Chapel. Facebook: Fort Cavazos CWOC (Catholic Women of the Chapel)
Gospel Chapel Children and Youth Services, Children, 3rd and 5th Sunday at 9:45 a.m.; youth, Sunday school in person at 9:45 a.m., Contact Stacy Wilson, 254-288-6549
Catholic Youth Ministry-Crusaders, 8-12 grades, Contact Maria Fuavia, 573-842-8181
Catholic Religious Education-CCE, Wednesday, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Main Chapel, Contact Maria Fuavai, 254-287-0241
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Institute of Religion Classes, Tuesday from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at 13th ACSC Chapel, Contact Chap. Seth Porter, 281-235-7841