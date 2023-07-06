chapel graphic.png

CATHOLIC

Sunday Mass, 9 a.m., Main Chapel, www.facebook.com/FtHoodRomanCatholic/  

Noon Mass, Monday through Friday, noon, Main Chapel

Confession after Mass or by appointment, call 286-6749, Main Chapel

PROTESTANT

St. George Parish (Anglican, Lutheran, Episcopalian), Sunday, 9 a.m., Old Post Chapel, www.facebook.com/Ft-Hood-Liturgical-Chapel-Service

SPANISH PROTESTANT

Alcance, Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Veterans OIF Chapel, www.facebook.com/AlcanceFortHoodTX

GOSPEL CONGREGATION

Gospel Service, Sunday, 11 a.m., 25th Street Chapel, www.facebook.com/ComancheChapel

TRADITIONS

Traditions Service, Sunday, 10 a.m., Ironhorse Chapel, www.facebook.com/groups/fhtpws/

Samoan Traditional Service, 1st and last Sunday, 12 p.m., Ironhorse Chapel

CHAPEL NEXT

Contemporary Service, Sunday, 11:15 a.m., Main Chapel, www.facebook.com/ChapelNextFortHood

OPEN TABLE

All-Inclusive Christian Chapel, www.facebook.com/OpenTableChapel

WFH PROTESTANT

Non-Denominational Protestant, Sunday, 10:30 a.m., West Fort Cavazos Chapel, www.facebook.com/West-Fort-Hood-Chapel

JEWISH

Shabbat Service, Friday, 6 p.m., Main Chapel Annex

MUSLIM

Daily prayers at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., 13th ACSC Chapel

Friday Jummah Prayers at 1:30 p.m., 13th ACSC Chapel

OPEN CIRCLE

Camp Finlayson, contact Staff Sgt. ‘Tian Drew Nevitt, nevitt.drew@gmail.com

BUDDHIST

Soku Gakkai International (SGI) Nichiren, Online, contact Martin Bonner, 254-258-0844

Theraveda, Thursday, 11:45 a.m., Memorial Chapel

NORTH FORT Cavazos

Call 254-286-5223 for service schedule and Bible Study

ADDITIONAL SERVICES/STUDY

Children in the Middle, call 254-288-1913 to reserve, Family Life Chaplain Training Center

Men of Honor, Contact Ken Wooten, 254-466-6254  

Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC), Tuesday, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Main Chapel, www.facebook.com/FortHoodPWOC

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS), www.Facebook.com/FortHoodMOPS

Club Beyond-High School, Contact Frank Ayala, fayala@clubbeyond.org

Club Beyond-Middle School, Contact Frank Ayala, fayala@clubbeyond.org

Catholic Women of the Chapel (CWOC), Tuesdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m., bi-monthly Thursday 5:00 p.m. to 7:00, Main Chapel. Facebook: Fort Cavazos CWOC (Catholic Women of the Chapel)

Gospel Chapel Children and Youth Services, Children, 3rd and 5th Sunday at 9:45 a.m.; youth, Sunday school in person at 9:45 a.m., Contact Stacy Wilson, 254-288-6549

Catholic Youth Ministry-Crusaders, 8-12 grades, Contact Maria Fuavia, 573-842-8181

Catholic Religious Education-CCE, Wednesday, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Main Chapel, Contact Maria Fuavai, 254-287-0241

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Institute of Religion Classes, Tuesday from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at 13th ACSC Chapel, Contact Chap. Seth Porter, 281-235-7841