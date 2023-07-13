Combat veteran Drew Hernandez, now an entertainer, is touring Texas, using humor to inspire a greater connection with the military community. Instead of traditional comedy clubs, his performances are hosted at Veterans of Foreign Wars locations, seeing sold-out crowds at his Friday and Saturday shows in Copperas Cove, Texas.
Before his weekend show, Hernandez spent extensive time at the Main Post Exchange, engaging with the Fort Cavazos community.
Hernandez, a former Soldier who turned his experiences into a successful career as an actor, writer and stand-up comedian, is touring with other military veteran comedians. Their initiative, “Friendly Fire,” aims to attract a younger demographic to VFW halls, encouraging potential membership while supporting local businesses through food and drink sales.
“It’s an honor, a privilege, especially to be with generations that are serving and coming in,” Hernandez said, reflecting on his performances for the veterans and active service members. “So it makes me feel connected to those serving today.”
Hernandez’s journey has had its challenges. The former military police Soldier underscored the importance of discipline, consistency and tenacity in following one’s passion.
“I take many risks. I fail more than I succeed, but when I do succeed,” Hernandez said, “it’s always worth the effort I put in to make it happen.”
When asked about his advice to anyone considering a similar path, Hernandez recommended patience and self-belief.
“Expect 10 years before anything starts moving, really,” he said. “But listen to your gut. What does your heart say? ... I believe in positive affirmations, in vocalizing them, saying them to yourself ... I’m not afraid to fail. I’ve failed many times before, so it doesn’t scare me. But I have to try because I need to know.”
His mission and efforts were met with an enthusiastic response during the meet and greet. Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, expressed his admiration for Hernandez’s initiative.
“To see that he is welcomed by the PX and by the Cavazos team, it’s pretty cool,” he said.
Stewart highlighted the importance of Hernandez’s comedy for the veteran community and noted how inspiring it was to see someone successfully pursue their post-military ambitions.
“We’re always focused on the mission,” Stewart explained, “so it’s nice to see that focusing on our own ambitions is possible.”
Ending on a high note, Stewart emphasized the journey from military service to civilian life, noting that transitioning doesn’t mean abandoning what the Army instills in its personnel.
“When you’re transitioning, you can’t forget to use the soft skills and hard skills that the Army gave you. You have to put your best foot forward, and Drew Hernandez is doing a great job,” Stewart said with enthusiasm. “I’m looking forward to seeing the show.”