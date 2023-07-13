From left to right: Capt. Christina Belousov, program officer in charge; Evan Bennett; Militza Vargas; Michelle Blair; Glenda Panzieri, program instructor; and Gail Pierce, Red Cross Dental chairman; pose together during the 2023 American Red Cross Dental Assistant graduation ceremony.
This class graduated in the presence of their families, friends and Dental Clinic staff members on June 29 at the Bill Johnson Education Building on Fort Cavazos. The Dental Assistant graduates started March 2 and have since completed more than the required 440 hours, which included 120 hours didactic and 320 lab and chair side training. Col. Paul Colthirst, the former Fort Cavazos Dental Health Activity commander, was the guest speaker. Certificates of Completion were presented to the graduates by Belousov and Panzieri. Pierce presented the graduates with a Red Cross Dental assistant pin and a black backpack labeled American Red Cross Dental Assistant. Michelle Blair was presented an award as the top graduate. After graduation, everyone enjoyed cake and refreshments.
Those who wish to participate in this dental assistant program are required to have their high school diploma or GED, be 18 years or older, have a current military ID card and be a U.S. citizen. The next class is scheduled to start January 2024. For more information, email gail.pierce@redcross.org or call the Red Cross office at 254-287-0400.