Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, Army Medical Center of Excellence commanding general and the 20th chief of the Army Medical Service Corps, spent the afternoon of June 29 talking about the Medical Service Corps and what it has to offer.
Dozens of Soldiers listened intensely as Talley expressed to them the future of the MSC, and the future of the Army, as a part of a leadership professional development, which took place at the III Armored Corps Headquarters. LPDs are meant to address leadership areas of need, generate group discussion and empower leaders to grow.
“I want to share with you kind of where we’re going, what we’re doing,” Talley expressed. “I want to talk a little about the strategic landscape that’s out there; the why behind everything that you do, not just here at Fort (Cavazos) in your respective capacities but certainly when you talk about where Team 20 is going.
“My job is 2040, I’ve taken this on as our main number one purpose,” he continued. “But I think you know the Army has been charged with delivering the future for us by 2030, and then conceptually, we’re going to deliver the force of 2040.”
Talley took the opportunity to highlight real world scenarios, emerging enemies, the national security strategy and the importance that every single Soldier in the audience plays.
“The stakes are high guys,” he shared. “We think about what we do here at Fort (Cavazos) to maintain readiness and you think about everything that we have to prepare for. This is the drivers behind that.”
To drive home the emphasis placed on maintaining readiness, Talley spoke on the influence that others can have on someone. He shared that one of the top two comments he receives from Soldiers is that they could use more mentorship.
“So again, (we’re) looking at better ways to make sure we’re getting that mentorship,” he shared. “You got some officers out there and there Amy be some platoon leaders in the room that the only time you see another Medical service Corps officer or senior person is coming to forums like that. … It doesn’t mean you don’t have to just think it’s all about Silver Conduces.
“Mentorship is free. You don’t have to have something formal, it’s just talking to each other. Mentorship, in my opinion, is 360. Some of my best mentors are way lower ranking than I am, (like a) warrant officer, (or it) might be a young specialist. You get mentorship from all different sources.”
Within his presentation, Talley also discussed various roles Soldiers can hold within the Medical Services Corps, taking the time to highlight the wide breath of growth opportunities there are. This included becoming an Operations Research and Systems Analysis officer, attending school at Carnegie Mellon University and working within the White House.
“There are so many things you can do in the Medical Service Corps that we don’t do as well a job as we should telling what we have out there,” Talley shared. “… Medical Service Corps is the number two demanded AOC (area of concentration) from West Point graduates, number two by ROTC cadets. It’s so high up on the request list because you can do so many things. It’s so transferable once we hang up our spurs and get out of the Army.”
He closed out the event by reminding those in attendance that the Army of 2030 will be here quicker than anyone realizes, and shared that he is proud to be a part of that.
“We have got to keep up with where we’re going. … That’s my job, and I couldn’t be more honored, more proud to take on that role,” Talley expressed. “I just want to share that with you; that’s kind of where we are right now, (and) that’s where we’re going.”