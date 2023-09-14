The Fort Cavazos Main Army and Air Force Exchange Service witnessed a remarkable turnout on Tuesday afternoon, with long lines forming, as service members and their families eagerly waited to meet celebrity guest Mark Wahlberg.
“I just love seeing the smiles on everybody’s faces and having the opportunity to express our gratitude for their service and sacrifice,” Wahlberg said. “It was incredible to see the amount of support and the people coming out here to support us.”
Reflecting on a pivotal moment in his own life, Wahlberg continued, “In 2010, I was fortunate enough to visit Afghanistan. I went to Kabul to go on a USO (United Service Organizations) tour, and I was able to get a little bit closer glimpse of what that sacrifice looks like in real life.
“And so after that, I said, every chance I get,” he continued, “I’m going to thank and shake the hand or give a hug to every service men and women and their families because they are the real heroes in the world.”
Professional golfer Abraham Ancer, also in attendance with Wahlberg, admired the service members, saying, “I mean, nothing we do can compare to what they do. So anything that we can do like this and have a little bit of fun, it’s incredible to see the smile is great.”
Charlene C.J. Morganfield, AAFES general manager with more than two decades of experience, expressed her delight in facilitating visits by celebrities like Wahlberg to the Exchange.
“It’s always a thrilling experience for AAFES to bring celebrities to Fort Cavazos,” Morganfield said. “We make every effort to bring as many celebrities as possible to show our unwavering support for the community.”
Morganfield elaborated on the ethos behind their efforts, stating, “It’s all about a family serving another family. We consider the community our extended family, and our daily mission is to cater to their needs.”
More than 500 people were in attendance. Among the crowd of excited attendees was Spc. Ana Guzman, 1st Cavalry Division, who patiently waited for hours to be the first to greet the renowned star.
“This means a lot, especially considering the demanding lifestyle of a Soldier. Sometimes, we’re constantly on the move,” explained Guzman, who hails from San Antonio. “Having someone of Mark Wahlberg’s stature take time to stop by and show his support means a great deal to us.”
Guzman expressed the profound impact of Wahlberg’s visit, saying, “It means a lot more than I could explain. For some of us, it’s just a big thing he’s doing for us, being here.”