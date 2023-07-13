Television shows like “Baywatch” made lifeguarding look exciting and glamorous, and it was easy to gloss over how serious the job really is. But the inspiration behind the tanned and toned actors that play the role on TV comes from dedicated lifeguards that keep water enthusiasts safe in real life.
Much like a Soldier, a lifeguard must be focused, vigilant and capable of performing the tasks required of them. It may look easy, but keeping people safe while they enjoy their time in the water takes more than most realize.
“People come in here and they think it’s easy,” said Robert Wilson, lead lifeguard at Comanche Pool. “Even our pre-requirements, a lot of people can’t do.”
Wilson explained that some of the prerequisites for becoming a lifeguard include being in good physical condition and able to successfully swim five laps in the pool.
He said his desire to help those in need is one of the reasons he became a lifeguard.
“When you see somebody struggling in the water and you can’t do anything about it … I think that was another thing that pushed me into actually being a lifeguard,” Wilson said.
He urged those considering becoming lifeguards to tailor their training to fit the demands of the job.
“If you want to become a lifeguard, make sure you train to actually be a lifeguard,” Wilson stressed. “Because sometimes it can get kind of strenuous and there’s just too many what ifs around water.”
Some prerequisites for lifeguard training include:
1. Be at least 15 years old on or before the final scheduled session of the course.
2. Swim 300 yards, continuously demonstrating breath control and rhythmic breathing.
3. Tread water for two minutes, using only the legs.
4. Complete a timed event within one minute, 40 seconds:
· Starting in the water, swim 20 yards. Swim goggles are not allowed.
· Surface dive, feet-first or headfirst, to a depth of seven to 10 feet to retrieve a 10-pound object.
· Return to the surface and swim 20 yards on the back to return to the starting point.
· Exit the water without using a ladder or steps.
The American Red Cross Lifeguarding course provides entry-level lifeguard participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies and provide professional-level care until emergency medical services personnel take over. The program offers a choice of lifeguarding, first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation/automated external defibrillator courses to meet various training needs.
Lifeguard training provided by the ARC entails a combination of physical, instructor-led and blended learning.
Wilson went on to convey that lifeguards must take care of themselves before they can take care of anyone else.
“You’re out here in 100-degree weather for hours at a time. You have to make sure you’re hydrated, make sure you’re putting sunscreen on,” he said. “There’s a lot of different stuff that you have to make sure that you’re taking care of.”
While lifeguarding can be hard work, it is also rewarding and fun according to Tara Governal, aquatics training instructor with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.
She said that great communication skills and an outgoing personality are two traits successful lifeguards need to have.
“You’ve got to be able to communicate and be outgoing,” she said. “Be able to be stern but polite when you are enforcing those safety rules and be able to explain the safety behind the rules so that no one gets hurt.”
Summer Inwood, chief of sports fitness and aquatics for the DFMWR, agreed. “Lifeguards really just need to be outgoing because it’s important that they’re comfortable talking with our patrons,” she said.
According to the ARC, there is currently, a shortage of trained lifeguards, prompting the closing of some aquatic facilities or reducing hours available for public use.
Inwood also felt that the decline in numbers stemmed from the COVID pandemic and conveyed that the shortage adds to the urgency of hiring skilled lifeguards.
“Things have just changed in the last 10 years, but even more so within the last five years during COVID,” she said. “Lifeguard classes ceased because of the mouth to mouth and the close body contact. The training went out when COVID happened.”
She added that she thinks work ethics for children today are a lot different than in decades past.
“Every kid had a job when they turned 16,” she said. “That was kind of that learning to pull your own weight, so to speak. This is how we become and adult, but a lot of times nowadays, kids don’t get jobs until after college.”
Jean Skinner started lifeguarding when she was 16 and has been a lifeguard for the past four years. She said her job is as fun as it is rewarding.
“I just really like being able to help people, if I’m in a situation where I can help and I know how to, I like to be able to do that,” she said. “It’s a job where you can work, and you can also have fun.”
When asked what advice she would offer those desiring to become lifeguards, Skinner replied, “I would say go for it. It’s really fun. It can be a lot of hard work sometimes, but overall, I think it’s really fun. I’ve enjoyed my time lifeguarding.”
Email email@poolfacility.com to sign up for lifeguard classes or call the Fort Cavazos Aquatics Office at 254-287-4648 for more information.