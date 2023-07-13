OIF Memorial Warrior Restaurant won the Army Field Support Battalion - Fort Cavazos Dining Facility for the 2nd Quarter in preparation for the Army’s Philip A. Connelly Competition later this year.
OIF wins best dining facility of the quarter
- Photo by Eric Franklin, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs
