Internet and email safety is always of the upmost importance and is paramount in the increasingly connected world. Complacency can leave someone vulnerable to cyber threats and criminals that can compromise personal and financial information. Army Criminal Investigation Division wants everyone to be as safe as they can.
The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has become aware of a sophisticated phishing email targeting federal government employees. They have shared that the email directs recipients to view a security-related presentation and complete an SF-86 addendum. This email is not coming from DCSA and is malicious in nature. If you receive this email, notify your security office and delete it immediately. Do not forward the message.
This threat highlights the importance of internet and email security practices.
Cybersecurity is not just a concept for tech experts to worry about, it’s a vital aspect of everyday online lives. When it comes to email and the internet as a whole, complacency can turn this essential tool into a critical vulnerability. From phishing scams to data breaches, email safety risks are plentiful, but with a bit of knowledge and precaution, scams and breaches are largely preventable.
Below are some tips recommended by Army CID for internet and email safety.
Tips for email, internet safety:
Email safety
• Create strong passwords. Use a combination of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Make sure it’s not easily guessable, like “password123.”
• Enable multi-factor authentication. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification beyond just your password.
• Beware of phishing scams. Never click on links or download attachments from unknown senders. They could lead to malicious websites or contain malware.
• Never share sensitive information. Banks and other institutions will never ask for your personal details via email. If you receive such an email, it’s likely a scam.
• Keep your device’s operating system and installed software updated. Regular updates often contain security patches that protect you from new threats.
• Use a secure connection. When accessing your email, always use a secure connection (HTTPS) to prevent interception of your information.
• Don’t use public Wi-Fi for sensitive activities. Public networks are less secure. If you must use them, consider using a virtual private network.
• Use a spam filter. Enable a spam filter to help sort out potentially harmful emails.
• Regularly monitor your email settings. Check your settings regularly to ensure no changes have been made without your knowledge.
• Avoid using your email for multiple services. Using your email for multiple services increases the risk if one service is compromised.
• Regularly back up your emails. Regular backups ensure that you don’t lose important emails and can recover quickly in case of an attack.
• Watch for email impersonation. Be wary of emails from familiar names but unfamiliar addresses.
Internet safety
• Keep your browser and antivirus software up to date.
• Keep your software updated. Software updates fix bugs and resolve security issues.
• Use strong passwords, change them often, and do not use the same password for multiple devices and accounts.
• Use multi-factor authentication whenever possible.
• Make sure websites have a secure connection. Verify the URL begins with https instead of http and the browser displays a padlock icon next to the URL.
• Do not click suspicious links or attachments as they sometimes lead to malicious downloads. Always verify the origin of a link.
• Be cautious when posting personal information or photos that could reveal important information to criminals.
• Update privacy settings on new or existing online accounts; never use the default settings.
• Do not send money or bank account information to anyone that you do not know.
• Avoid clicking on sponsored links when using search engines as they could have malicious links in them or on the linked web page.