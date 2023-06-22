Even more progress is being made with barrack renovation here at the Great Place with the first “Hammerhead” style barracks, Barrack 10018, being completely renovated.
The Hammerhead-style barracks look like the head of a hammer from above, hence their name, and there are over 20 on Fort Cavazos to be renovated. Barrack 10018 houses 3rd Cavalry Regiment Soldiers.
“We are thrilled to have completed this project, as it is the first of 24 Hammerhead barracks renovations that we will be doing over the next five years,” said Brian Dosa, director of Fort Cavazos Directorate of Public Works. “These 1950s era facilities were in dire need of recapitalization and we appreciate the funds from IMCOM (Installation Management Command) and the Army to radically improve the quality of life for the single Soldiers who live in them.”
Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos, said he feels great seeing all of the hard work going into improving the barracks.
“It helps us take care of the Army’s number one resource — our Soldiers and improves the quality of life for our single Soldiers,” he said. “Having quality barracks directly affects our unit readiness and retention. We recruit our Soldiers, but we retain Army families.”
After the renovation, Barrack 10018 features a more modern floor plan, including kitchenettes and private bedrooms among other features.
“The renovated barracks will provide suites for two Soldiers to share — each will have a private room with walk in closet, along with a common kitchenette and bathroom,” Dosa said. “The barracks will contain new systems — plumbing, electrical and heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The modern HVAC will maintain a high indoor air quality and prevent mold issues.”
Dosa shared there is much more work being done currently on other Hammerhead barracks. There are 13 barracks in the renovation process and five more have been funded and are pending contract award. That leaves only five Hammerhead barracks remaining. He said there is also progress being made on future projects.
“We have started design for the renovation of the two barracks on West Fort Cavazos, and plan to get the first started in 2024,” Dosa said.
Barrack 100, the first barrack to be built from the ground up in over 20 years, is approximately 50% completed and is expected to be finished late this year. The plan is to have 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Soldiers moving in sometime in December or January just in time for DPW to repeat the process with barracks 101 and 102 next year.
“Barracks #101 and #102 are funded and out for bid,” Dosa said. “We expect to award contracts to construct these new facilities this fall and start construction in early 2024.”