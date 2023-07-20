May 27
A son, Cameron Johnathan, to Lucas Bird and Kalika Brunner.
June 2
A son, Andrew Salvador Jr., to Andrew Sr. and Alejandrina Rico, 1st Cav. Div.
June 5
A daughter, Ella Jane, to Benjamin and Makaila Marsh, 1st Cav. Div.
A daughter, Amelia Amor, to Christian and Angelique Ortega.
A daughter, Alissa Noel, to Austin and Shelley Cartwright.
June 7
A son, Alexander Kamden Hartley, to Jason Delgado and Tierra Hartley, 1st Cav. Div.
June 9
A daughter, Laikyn Rylie, to Joseph and Katelyn Emerson, 11th Sig. Bde.
June 10
A daughter, Salamasina Eugenie, to Destinee Afalava, 69th ADA.
June 11
A son, Gregory Lee, to Billie and Jaelyn Conner, 1st Cav. Div.
June 12
A daughter, Meara Skii, to Tony Cleveland Jr. and Kayla Henry, 1st Cav. Div.
A son, Owen Ford, to Shayden and Haylee Trant.
June 14
A daughter, Yoelle Marie-Adriana, to Alban and Vanessa Missa, 13th ACSC.
June 16
A daughter, Valerie Valentina, to Michael Buonanno and Elizabeth Guillen.
June 17
A daughter, Joselyn Lyann, to Jose III and Shaneika Toledo.
A son, Jakob Alexander, to Mark and Raelyn Cowan.
June 18
A daughter, Brayleigh Denise-Latoya, to Dequavious Rantenz and Destiny Anjelu.
June 20
A daughter, Kamia Alejandra, to Robert and Reenae Flores, 69th ADA.
June 22
A son, Maverick Lee, to Wayne and Krista Nolan, 1st ABCT.
June 23
A son, William Gregory, to Matthew and Christine Vik, 1st Cav. Div.
A daughter, Zoë Milan, to Xazier and Chelsie Roy, 11th Sig. Bde.
June 24
A son, Zy’Heir Xy’On, to Anniya Daggs, 1st Cav. Div.