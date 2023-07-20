Special deliveries banner

May 27

A son, Cameron Johnathan, to Lucas Bird and Kalika Brunner.

June 2

A son, Andrew Salvador Jr., to Andrew Sr. and Alejandrina Rico, 1st Cav. Div.

June 5

A daughter, Ella Jane, to Benjamin and Makaila Marsh, 1st Cav. Div.

A daughter, Amelia Amor, to Christian and Angelique Ortega.

A daughter, Alissa Noel, to Austin and Shelley Cartwright.

June 7

A son, Alexander Kamden Hartley, to Jason Delgado and Tierra Hartley, 1st Cav. Div.

June 9

A daughter, Laikyn Rylie, to Joseph and Katelyn Emerson, 11th Sig. Bde.

June 10

A daughter, Salamasina Eugenie, to Destinee Afalava, 69th ADA.

June 11

A son, Gregory Lee, to Billie and Jaelyn Conner, 1st Cav. Div.

June 12

A daughter, Meara Skii, to Tony Cleveland Jr. and Kayla Henry, 1st Cav. Div.

A son, Owen Ford, to Shayden and Haylee Trant.

June 14

A daughter, Yoelle Marie-Adriana, to Alban and Vanessa Missa, 13th ACSC.

June 16

A daughter, Valerie Valentina, to Michael Buonanno and Elizabeth Guillen.

June 17

A daughter, Joselyn Lyann, to Jose III and Shaneika Toledo.

A son, Jakob Alexander, to Mark and Raelyn Cowan.

June 18

A daughter, Brayleigh Denise-Latoya, to Dequavious Rantenz and Destiny Anjelu.

June 20

A daughter, Kamia Alejandra, to Robert and Reenae Flores, 69th ADA.

June 22

A son, Maverick Lee, to Wayne and Krista Nolan, 1st ABCT.

June 23

A son, William Gregory, to Matthew and Christine Vik, 1st Cav. Div.

A daughter, Zoë Milan, to Xazier and Chelsie Roy, 11th Sig. Bde.

June 24

A son, Zy’Heir Xy’On, to Anniya Daggs, 1st Cav. Div.