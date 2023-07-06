Recycling efforts at the Fort Cavazos Recycle Center are making a difference that is not only green for the environment but also green economically. Learning more about how the installation’s recycling program directly impacts Soldiers and their families, a group of more than 25 Soldiers and leaders from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Medical Brigade, June 29 at Fort Cavazos Recycle Center.
“It’s important that our Soldiers see the operations at hand and how it’s done,” said Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Clayton, clinical operations sergeant major, HHC, 1st Med. Bde. “It gives them a better perspective of the level of work that has to be completed at this stage of recycling and an understanding the amount of work it takes.”
Soldiers learned how, on any given day, thousands of pounds of recyclables are collected from blue recycle containers in more than 500 different locations, and thousands more collected by Inland Services in family housing and dropped off to the recycle center.
Acceptable recyclables include paper, plastics #1 and 2, cardboard and metal can products that must be placed loosely into the blue recycle containers. But when trash and contaminates are improperly disposed of in the blue containers, Vanesa Leguillow, materials examiner and identifier supervisor for Fort Cavazos Recycle, shares how this creates an unsafe environment.
“When food waste, plastic bags, sharps and ammunition are improperly disposed of, it creates costs along with life and safety hazards for the team,” she said. “But when we recycle right, we generate more revenue to give back directly to the community to support Soldier and family community events.”
Michael Torres, motor vehicle operator supervisor for Fort Cavazos Recycle, explained how the recycle program also offers services like roll-off containers and lead battery recycling to help support units.
“One of the hidden values of dealing with us, is that when you recycle, you do not have to do paperwork so that saves you a lot of time,” he said. “If you have a pallet of batteries prepared and it is shrink wrapped, we will pick that up. If you are doing a cleanup project, give us a call, we will schedule an appointment and come out and see what you have.”
Navigating through the single-stream facility, HHC, 1st Med. Bde., Soldiers saw how a web of conveyor belts help to separate recyclables down two lines to be hand sorted and separated by material type. Then hundreds of pounds of recyclables are compacted and stacked to create separate bales of paper, plastics, metal cans and cardboard to be sold off.
The recycle revenue generated helps Fort Cavazos Recycle to donate an average of $100,000 annually for community sponsorships to support events like Nature in Lights, Oktoberfest, Month of the Military Child, fireworks for the Freedom Fest celebration, Single Soldiers Fest, UFC Fight Nights and other Soldier and family events.
“I was not aware that the recycle program actually gave back to the community,” said Sgt. Maj. Mario Colon, operations sergeant major, HHC, 1st Med. Bde. “Knowing that is a good motivation for Soldiers to be like, ‘Hey, I want more events and I want a better quality of life.’”
Clayton shared how the tour is a great opportunity for leaders to get involve and support the installation’s environmental program.
“It’s important that leaders also show that recycling and environmental stewardship is important to their priorities, within their organization, and to lead from the front,” she said.
The tour concluded with Colon and Clayton presenting certificates of appreciation to the recycle team and helping to improve the unit’s recycle culture.
“The recycle team was amazing,” Colon said. “Their presentation and professional was great. I truly do recommend for everybody to come through, see how the team is making a different and get a tour of the recycle facility.”