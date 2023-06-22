The 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade gathered to bid farewell to one commander and welcome a new one June 8 during a change of command ceremony on Veterans Field.
Maj. Gen. Don Hill, commanding general, Security Force Assistance Command, officiated the ceremony as Col. Zachary Miller, outgoing commander of the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, passed the reins to Col. Michael Kovacevic.
During the change of command ceremony at Veterans Field, Hill highlighted the essence of the event.
“Today is all about the transition of leaders and the accomplishments of the great organization that they have led and will lead,” Hill said. “The 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, known for its remarkable dedication, boasts a resolute motto: ‘The Highest Standard, The Only Standard.’ General Hill recognized the embodiment of this motto in the leadership of Colonel Miller, emphasizing that it is deeply woven into the fabric of the entire organization.”
The 3rd SFAB, a recently established formation within the Army, represents a novel approach in modern military structure. Activated at Fort Cavazos in early 2019, this specialized brigade consists of highly trained Soldiers, uniquely equipped to support combatant commanders in achieving theater security objectives. Their multifaceted role encompasses training, advising, assisting, accompanying and enabling allied and partnered indigenous security forces. In the current operational landscape, the 3rd SFAB fulfills a crucial requirement, offering the Army an indispensable capability.
“Under his leadership, the brigade has overcome a lot of skepticism from partners in the CENTCOM area of responsibility,” Hill explained, “maintaining persistent presence in five countries and episodic engagements and nine more maximizing the employment potential of our force packages.”
As Miller transitions into command of the Joint Modernization Command at Fort Bliss, Texas, he looks forward to the changes that are yet to come across the advisory enterprise.
“Thank you for the direction that you take in the SFAB enterprise,” Miller said. “Over the past year, we’ve worked together as one team of SFAB’s and the SFAC headquarters. Through that, we’ve been able to take some decisive action ensuring the vitality and the effectiveness of this enterprise that we all love, so much as your leadership has made a difference.”
During his remarks to the brigade, Kovacevic highlighted his perspective on what it truly means to be a Soldier in the Army.
“With this summer marking the 50th anniversary of the all-volunteer force, I can think of no better formation that epitomizes that spirit than the advisors of the 3rd SFAB standing before you,” Kovacevic said. “We will strive daily to be all we can be; victorious together, the highest standard.”