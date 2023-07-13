Service members of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade and 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion, collectively known as “Task Force Ready,” were welcomed home June 20 with open arms from family members and friends. This marked the end of their eight-month deployment to Europe, in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.
“There’s nothing like seeing our service members reunited with their families after a deployment,” Col. David Bowers, 504th EMIB commander, expressed. “It makes all the hard work and sacrifice worth it.”
In October, the brigade deployed more than 200 service members to various locations throughout Europe, to include Poland, Romania, Germany and Slovakia. The unit made history, becoming the first Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade to deploy in support of V Corps, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command and NATO allies.
“As one of the premiere intelligence collection units in the Army, we consider it an honor to take part in such an important
mission,” Bowers said.
Throughout the deployment, Task Force Ready had unique opportunities to further develop collection operations and the synchronization of intelligence war fighting functions. Operation Ready Anvil, a Combined Interrogation and Detention Exercise, conducted at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, was the first of its type to be conducted in Europe and provided invaluable context for future detention exercises conducted annually in
V Corps areas of operation.
“We have to be ready to do this in support of NATO, V Corps, USAEUR-AF and EUCOM (European Command),” said Maj. Daniel Loeffler, brigade operations officer. “So, if we’re not training this now, when we have time to pause, reset and refine, we are not going to be ready to do this if and when the day comes when we are doing this for real.”
In addition to increasing
its lethality through paramount training exercises, Task Force Ready adeptly provided intelligence support to 56th Artillery Command and Security Assistance Group-Ukraine.
Ultimately, the unit was successful in completing their mission to support USAREUR-AF, NATO and V Corps lines of effort; subsequently paving the way for future EMIB operations in the EUCOM.
On June 20, the brigade hosted an casing of the colors ceremony in the West Cavazos Physical Fitness Center to commemorate the unit’s return from deployment.
The returning EMIB service members resounded with a roaring “Always Ready!” after being called to the position of attention. The ceremony served as a token of achievement and honor, as the unit officially concluded their support to USAREUR-AF Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.