Command Sgt. Maj. Henry A. Scott officially assumed his new role as command sergeant major for the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, widely known as the Lightning Brigade, during a ceremony held Friday on Cameron Field. He succeeds Command Sgt. Maj. Seagram Porter, who served as the brigade’s command sergeant major for nearly three years.
Col. Brian C. Campbell, 69th ADA Bde. commander, commended Porter, expressing deep gratitude for his dedicated service and recognized his significant impact and unwavering commitment.
“Command Sergeant Major Porter has faithfully served as our brigade command sergeant major for nearly three years,” Campbell said during the ceremony. “Under his leadership, the brigade has continued its historic traditions of building exceptional warfighters and trailblazers, shaping the next generation of leaders for the Air Missile Defense branch.”
Campbell highlighted that Porter served as a significant leader and brought transformation in the lives of Soldiers and their families throughout the brigade.
“It’s fair to say that Command Sgt. Maj. Porter has influenced every aspect of the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade,” Campbell said. “Porter has been almost exclusively within the brigade since 2009.”
Campbell went on to commend Porter, hailing him as an extraordinary leader whose profound impact on the Air Missile Defense branch resonates far and wide.
“Under his leadership, the brigade has continued its historic traditions of building the next generation of leaders for the Air Missile Defense branch,” Campbell said.
In his final remarks to the Lightning Brigade, Porter emphasized the importance of the brigade’s dedicated Soldiers, considering them to be its most significant resource.
“We have the brightest Soldiers in the world. We must allow them to have a seat at the table, listen to their ideas, and empower them to take risks,” Porter stated.
As Porter gracefully enters a well-deserved retirement, he leaves a remarkable leadership and service legacy.
During his inaugural address, Scott, who most recently served as senior enlisted advisor for 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th ADA Bde. in the Republic of Korea, spoke highly of those gathered in front from him showing profound sense of honor for them and for his new role.
“I am truly humbled to serve as the next Lightning Seven,” Scott said. “The Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, officers and warrant officers of this team of winners are the best Soldiers in the branch.”