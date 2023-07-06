Airmen of Fort Cavazos 803rd Operation Support Squadron hailed their new incoming commander, and said farewell to their outgoing commander during a change of command ceremony conducted June 29 at Fort Cavazos.
Lt. Col. Daniel R. Dillinger assumed command from Lt. Col. Derek J. Williams before the presiding officer, Col. Anson B. Stephens, commander, 3rd Air Support Operations, Group.
Williams, the outgoing commander of the 803rd Operation Support Squadron, discussed the significant transformation in the military landscape. He went on to say how he helped transition the squadron while in command to help meet those new demands.
“Closing out two decades of counterinsurgency fighting, we now transition into a new era of great power competition, prepared to meet the challenges of China and Russia,” Williams said. “As I took command, my main goal was to professionalize a squadron that could support both the transition of the Air Force air support operations and the Corps. We needed to step away from our old routines and create opportunities that would allow us to tackle this high tempo, high-threat mission.”
Expressing gratitude and acknowledging the profound impact of those around him, Williams told the audience how much they meant to him and his family.
“I thank you for allowing me to have an impact on your lives. Thank you for having an impact on my life,” Williams said. “Each and every one of you have touched me and my family in ways that you guys will never come to understand.”
Transitioning into his new role, the incoming commander, Dillinger, brings a wealth of experience from his previous position as the director of operations/air liaison officer at the 604th Air Support Operations Squadron in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea.
Addressing the members of the 803rd Support Operations Squadron, Dillinger expressed his enthusiasm.
“To the men and women of 803rd, I am so excited to be part of this Support Operations Squadron and working for every single one of you,” Dillinger said. “Making sure we can accomplish the mission with the III Armored Corps, I can’t wait to work with every single one of you talented individuals and get to know your families.”