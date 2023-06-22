The Army Field Support Battalion-Cavazos bid farewell to one commander and welcomed its newest leader during a change of command ceremony at the Rail Operation Center on Fort Cavazos last week.
Lt. Col. Richard Martinez assumed command from Lt. Col. Troy Johnson, who led the battalion for two years. Johnson will head to the United States Army War College, in Pennsylvania, and Martinez was most recently the logistics officer at Joint Task Force North, Fort Bliss, Texas.
The Army Field Support Battalion-Cavazos is one of the four battalions under the 407th Army Field Support Brigade here. As part of the Army’s force structure transformation, the Army Field Support Battalion-Cavazos transitioned from the 1st Cavalry Division Logistics Support Element and activated as a permanent battalion in October 2009 under the 407th Army Field Support Brigade. The unit has four active-duty Soldiers, 320 Department of the Army civilians and more than 1,000 contractors.
During the ceremony, Col. Jennifer Karim, commander of the 407th AFSB, commended Johnson’s achievements as the presiding officer and keynote speaker. Karim highlighted Johnson’s role in spearheading the Army material handling equipment recapitalization program, emphasizing significant cost savings for taxpayers.
“Troy spearheaded the pilot program for the Army material handling equipment recapitalization program saving the taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars,” Karim said. “Thank you for your leadership, your high character, your competence and your commitment.”
Karim enthusiastically welcomed Martinez as he joined the brigade, highlighting his extensive logistics experience and exceptional track record as a senior leader.
“Rich is a very experienced logistician and an outstanding senior leader,” Karim explained. “We will leverage his diverse background to continue to solve hard problems and to make this great Tusker battalion better.”
Expressing his gratitude to the attendees both in person and online, Johnson acknowledged the collective efforts that have made the AFSBn-Cavazos the best in the Army. He attributed this achievement to the exceptional teamwork and professionalism demonstrated by Soldiers, Department of Army civilians and contractors. Johnson also took a moment to remember those who couldn’t be present and emphasized the importance of honoring their ultimate sacrifice.
“This is the best Army Field Support Battalion in the Army, hands down,” Johnson said happily. “It’s been because of the teamwork of true professionals, Soldiers and Department of Army civilians and contractors that make this battalion great.”
Martinez enthusiastically conveyed his eagerness to get started and expressed his excitement for the future. “I am thrilled about what lies ahead,” Martinez explained.
He extended his gratitude to all those that attended the ceremony and emphasized their vital role in supporting Soldiers. In closing remarks, Martinez encouraged everyone to strive for their full potential with a resolute, “Be all you can be.”