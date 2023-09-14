The 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command’s chief company deployed Aug. 22 to Kuwait from Fort Cavazos for a routine training rotation with partner nations, including Kuwait.
“They’re like family,” said the commander of 13th ACSC, Brig. Gen. Sean P. Davis, concerning leaving the communities they partner with, including Belton and Houston. “It’s heart wrenching to leave your family, and it’s heart wrenching to leave your community as well: your church members, your club members, your (Veterans of Foreign Wars) members, your American Legion members, the Chamber of Commerce. We’ve grown into like a family in the last year.”
Headquarters and Headquarters Company, and Headquarters and Headquarters Division will take their turn in a sustainment role in Kuwait, during their rotation.
Units across the Army conduct similar rotations to Poland and the Republic of Korea, areas where the United States has a strategic presence to train with allied nations. Units within 13th ACSC have conducted rotations, including the 49th Transportation Battalion, who came back from a nine-month rotation in Poland last April. The last time HHC deployed was in 2017 to Houston for Hurricane Harvey relief.
Davis and the command’s senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. James A. LaFratta, conducted a casing ceremony for the HHC’s colors Aug. 10 symbolizing the mass movement of an entire unit from one location to another and the cessation of major activities in their home station. When portions of a unit deploy and the commander remains, the colors or unit flag, also remain. In this circumstance, Davis and LaFratta and all of HHC have departed, and will uncase the colors at another formal ceremony when in the partner country.
In the preceding weeks, care was taken to prepare personnel for the exercise. On Aug. 4, HHC hosted a barbecue for Soldiers and their families to maintain their morale. Participants played cornhole and football and dined on hot dogs and doughnuts. On Aug. 11, the unit hosted a town hall to inform families in the Soldier-Family Readiness Group of their entitlements and what to expect while their service members are abroad.