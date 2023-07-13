Ceremonies are a customary part of military culture, held to honor those who have an unwavering commitment to their unit and the Army. Upholding this tradition, the 89th Military Police Brigade hosted a relinquish of responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. William M. Shoaf, the brigade’s top senior enlisted advisor Tuesday at Camanche Chapel.
During the ceremony, the transfer of the unit colors is a symbolic passing of the unit’s legacy, history and traditions, as well as the transfer of responsibility for the brigade’s accomplishments, future mission successes and the health and welfare of the “Griffin Brigade’s” Soldiers.
After Shoaf relinquished his responsibilities, Col. Jeremy E. Kerfoot, 89th MP Bde. commander, who presided over the event, expressed his sincere appreciation for Shoaf’s years of dedicated service.
“Today we bid a formal farewell to Command Sergeant Major Shoaf and to what many feel is the heartbeat of the brigade,” Kerfoot said. “Under his leadership and guidance, the 89th Military Police Brigade has accomplished so much and made remarkable progress. His approach to leadership epitomizes the Army’s focus on people first and esprit de corp.”
With more than 25 years of experience in the Military Police Corps, Shoaf has served in a variety of positions, including police patrolman, drill sergeant, military police advisor, first sergeant battalion operations sergeant major and command sergeant major. This diverse background has prepared him well for higher leadership roles, as he moves on to become the 16th Regimental Command Sergeant Major of the Military Police Corps at Fort Lenoard Wood, Missouri.
During his time at Fort Cavazos, Shaof also held the position of senior advisor to the Director of Emergency Services. He provided counsel and advised numerous law enforcement missions and taskings in support of III Armored Corps, facilitating all Garrison, U.S. Army Forces Command, U.S. Army Installation Management Command and III Armored Corps law enforcement priorities.
“Following the independent review committee report, he provided guidance and helped to oversee the development and implementation of innovative programs, which reduced crime rates from 17% above the FORSCOM average to 11% below the average,” Kerfoot said as he highlighted some of Shoaf’s accomplishments.
Although the relinquish of responsibility ceremony was held in honor of Shaof time as the brigade’s command sergeant major, Shaof made sure to express his gratitude to everyone within the brigade during his speech.
“I’ve been blessed to work alongside the best Soldiers, leaders, civilian teammates and families in the Army,” Shoaf said. “The brigade has asked you to carry an extremely heavy load, to do more with less, yet you all always leaned forward to accomplish every single task and mission. You all are truly amazing and the bedrock of this organization.”
At the end of the ceremony, the Soldiers, friends and family members in attendance stood by to personally congratulate Shoaf on his new role as the 16th Regimental Command Sergeant Major of the Military Police Corps, and to express their gratitude to him for his guidance and mentorship.