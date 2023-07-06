_DSC6901.JPG

With more than 200 years of combined service, III Amored Corps and Fort Cavazos recognized the following retirees June 30: Lt. Col. Ray G. McCulloch II, Lt. Col. Miranda R. Craig, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jeffrey C. Heller, Command Sgt. Maj. Henry D. Castillo, Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon H. Harris, 1st Sgt. C. Trujillohuerta, 1st Sgt. Vincent G. Robinson III, Master Sgt. Lakenya T. Diop, Sgt. 1st Class Sian A. Shupe and Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy P. Martin.