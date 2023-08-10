A line began forming, according to volunteers, around 6:45 a.m. Saturday at the Main Post Chapel. The Fort Cavazos Garrison Chaplain’s Office hosted the Giveaway Bazaar that day, an event that began at 8 a.m.
“I asked someone at somepoint what time it was, because I thought it had been a few hours,” Teresa Parris, administrative support specialist with the chaplain’s office, exclaimed, “and then, they told me it was only 8:40!”
The free giveaway bazaar was held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. but by 10 a.m., they were already close to being out of donations, received from both personal donations and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.
Donations included clothing, tools, toys, household goods, pet supplies, cleaning supplies, canned food, furniture and so much more to Department of Defense ID card holders.
“We sincerely hope that people were able to find items that they needed,” Parris said. “These days, when prices are on the rise for almost everything, we understand that any money saved can have an impact on other areas of peoples’ lives and finances.”
Parris and Sgt. 1st Class Garrison Brandon, the Religious Services Office noncommissioned officer in charge, along with all of the garrison RSO staff, were instrumental in the planning, set-up and execution of the giveaway bazaar.
“This event could not have gone as smoothly as it did without the awesome volunteers we had,” Parris shared. “We had volunteers from some of our religious communities and Soldiers from units who had read about the bazaar and wanted to help out.”
This event is typically held by the Gospel Congregation at Comanche Chapel, however due to the recent renovations of the chapel itself that had moved out the congregation for approximately eight to nine months, they were unable to organize the event this year.
The Garrison Chaplain’s Office is planning for similar events to come in the future.
“The Giveaway Bazaar will be an annual event,” Parris explained, “but if enough donations are accumulated, it could (happen) more frequently.”
The event itself provided a chance for people to receive free items, but to also learn about what the chaplain’s office has to offer.
“The Giveaway Bazaar is an opportunity for the Fort Cavazos community to receive a blessing from the Fort Cavazos religious communities and hopefully find a service or activity that they can become active in,” Parris highlighted. “Having the bazaar inside the Main Post Chapel made for a comfortable setting; we didn’t want to stand outside in the sun and 100-degree heat either!”
The chaplain’s office provides a variety of programs, activities and services. One of those services includes the only food pantry on the installation. It is open to all active duty Soldiers and their families, along with retirees and veterans, with a valid ID.
The pantry is available from 9 to 11:30 a.m. weekdays, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays, whether to receive items, to donate or to volunteer. The pantry is closed on federal holidays, training holidays and weekends.
For more information on the pantry or services and resources the chaplain’s office offers, contact 254-288-6545 during normal business hours or 254-289-2531 for emergency calls.