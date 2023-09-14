Fort Cavazos, TX (76544)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.