Fort Cavazos Dental Health Activity welcomed their new commander, Col. Jay Owens III, and bid farewell to their previous commander, Col. Paul Colthirst, in a change of command ceremony July 11 at the Phantom Warrior Center.
“Family, staff and friends of the DENTAC, it’s great to be back here at this outstanding unit that leads the way in Dental Health Command – Central,” Col. Stefan S. Olpinski, Dental Health Command – Central commander, said at the beginning of the ceremony. “Today one of the leading units in dental care excellence is saying goodbye to Colonel Paul Colthirst … and welcoming (Colonel) Jay Owens … and their families. That’s what the Army is about — our families, our friends and taking care of each other.”
Olpinski highlighted accomplishments of Colthirst during his time at the Great Place, including generating more than $62 million dollars of dental readiness and completing close to one million dental procedures.
“I want to thank you (Colthirst) for your dedication and unquestionable loyalty to the unit,” Olpinski said. “The accomplishments over the last two years are a direct reflection of your leadership, vision and the goals you set forth for this unit.”
Next Olpinski welcomed Owens.
“I would like to say, ‘Howdy. Welcome to Central Texas,’” he said. “Jay understands that taking care of people and readiness are our top priorities. He is fully committed to preserving the dental readiness to sustain combat power. Jay is fully committed to the mission as the Army increases readiness to win our nation’s wars. This DENTAC is in great hands.”
Colthirst will go on to serve as Dental Health Command Pacific commander, while Owens previously served at the commander of Fort Bliss Dental Health Activity. After the ceremonial passing of the guidon, Colthirst took the podium for his parting remarks.
“This is a really bittersweet time for me,” he began. “Colonel Olpinski, I would like to report that Fort Cavazos Dental Health Activity has accomplished its mission and
continues to not only sustain its core mission, but improve on its access and quality of care for Soldiers of the III Armored Corps and they are ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.”
After thanking those who helped with DENTAC’s success over the past two years, Colthirst welcomed Owens.
“I offer my full support and cooperation,” Colthirst said. “I am just a phone call away if you need anything. You are a seasoned leader with a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the overall mission. I know you will lead by example and you will lead this community with the same level of dedication and professionalism that exemplifies your career. I look forward to watching your progress.”
Owns then came to the podium for his comments.
“It is truly an honor for me to come back to this Great Place …,” Owens said. “(Colthrist) has given me a blueprint to follow and I look forward to expanding that further.”
After thanking his wife and children for their support, he explained that he attended Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe’s, III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos commander, introductory brief and heard his commander’s intent which he intends to use as a guide during his time at Fort Cavazos DENTAC.
“One of the things (Bernabe) said was to be professional. Another was for you to show up and be ready,” Owens explained. “For us within the Dental Corps … readiness is one of our primary components and responsibilities. We have to be ready in order to treat the Soldiers so that they can go out and fight.
We need to continue to take care of your family, your friends, civilians and Soldiers,” Owens said. “We do that by knowing each other. We need to spend that time coming to a better understanding so that we can better provide the care that we’re needing. Many of these Soldiers are going to be exposed to certain levels of trauma that you couldn’t dream of, but when they come to our dental chair … it is going to be our responsibility to put them at ease, to make sure that we take care of them, get them ready and for them to get back into the fight.
“I finished my two-year residency program here in 2006, so this is a homecoming for me,” he concluded. “I thank every last one of you for being here today.”