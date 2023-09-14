Dozens of Fort Cavazos families gathered to take part in the kick off of Community Connections Sept. 7 at the Main Post Chapel.
Community Connections begins with a free dinner, which is served at 5 p.m.
“Community Connections is a core program that allows the Religious Support Office to accomplish its mission of investing in people, connecting them in spirit and cultivating community,” said Chap. (Col.) Luis Kruger, garrison chaplain. “One of the most important aspects of the program is giving people an opportunity to eat a meal together and provide an opportunity for fellowship.”
Last Thursday, the line wrapped around the chapel and out into the lobby as eager attendees awaited their chance to eat with family and friends. Garrett Northway, director of religious education for the Fort Cavazos Religious Support Office, was happy to see so many people attending Community Connections.
“The entire Religious Support Office staff and regular volunteers were overjoyed by the enthusiastic turnout at this year’s program launch,” he said. “There was at least a 25% increase over last year’s kick-off. We are excited about the opportunities to care for the soul of the Army family.”
After dinner, the leaders of the many different classes Community Connections offers spoke to the crowd about what they will discuss in their classes and how they hope to impact those who attend. Children are also welcome to attend Awana Club (preschool to 6th grade) or Club Beyond (6th through 8th grade).
“This academic year, we have partnered with three Chapel Religious Communities to provide religious education studies for their congregants and anyone interested in the subject they are teaching,” Northway said. “Chaplains from the Chapel Next (Contemporary Christian) service will be facilitating conversations following John Piper’s book, ‘Battling Unbelief.’ Also, the Chaplains from the Saint George Parrish Anglican service will be conducting a study using the book, ‘Mere Christianity,’ by C.S. Lewis. Chap. (Capt.) Karyn Berger, the Rabbi Chaplain for the Jewish Community, will be leading a study called, ‘Judaism Disrupted.’ It is a discussion and overview of how Jewish beliefs and practices can be lived out in modern times.”
Northway encourages those who are interested to stop by the Main Post Chapel on Thursday evenings and join in on the fun and fellowship as the event runs through May of next year.
“Community Connections fosters an environment for individuals and families to feel a sense of belonging,” he said. “Every Thursday includes a free communal dinner, watch care (childcare), and religious studies for children, youth and adults. It truly is a place for the community to connect.”
Community Connections is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays at the Main Post Chapel. For more information, visit facebook.com/photo/?fbid=677247394431204&set=pb.100064378494137.-2207520000.
For information on free watch care, contact Garrett Northway at garrett.l.northway.civ@army.mil.