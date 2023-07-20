Capt. Jacob Jeffire, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, was honored June 5 as a recipient of the Department of the Army General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award for 2023.
Jeffire, who is originally from Clinton Township, Michigan, was one of 27 recipients chosen from across the three Army components, active duty, Reserve and National Guard.
“Jake Jeffire is the type of leader that makes entire organizations better,” Lt. Col. Sean Castilla, commander, 3-8th Cav. Regt., said. “Presence, technical and tactical expertise, confidence; he’s got it all. He is absolutely deserving of this distinguished award.”
The Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award is awarded annually to Army captains and chief warrant officer 2s who demonstrate the ideals for which MacArthur stood for — duty, honor and country — and promotes and sustains effective junior officer leadership in the Army.
Like most leaders, Jeffire is very humble about being spotlighted as one of the Army’s top junior-grade officers. He maintains that he got to where he is because of his leaders and Soldiers and that is it not all about him.
Jeffire believes his longevity with 1st Cav. Div. is the reason he was chosen. He has been with the division for nearly five years and has completed deployments to the Republic of Korea, Poland and participated in Operation Allies Welcome.
Jeffire has also completed numerous rotations to the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, as well as serving a company commander twice. All this helped Jeffire gain the knowledge, expertise and skills needed to become one of the best junior-grade officers in the Army.
“Knowing your equipment and how to use it,” Jeffire said when asked what advice he would give his fellow company-grade officers. “You can’t uphold the standard if you don’t know the standard yourself. If you don’t know your equipment, even if you are new to the formation, that’s your priority; know how to use it, maintain it, utilize it and detach others to do the same.”
The Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award ceremony is scheduled for later this year in Washington, D.C.