A change of responsibility ceremony was held at III Armored Corps headquarters where Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne, outgoing III Armored Corps senior enlisted advisor, relinquished his duties to Command Sgt. Maj. John P. McDwyer, incoming III Armored Corps senior enlisted advisor, June 15 in front of the Corps headquarters.
The ceremony was held to welcome McDwyer to Fort Cavazos and III Armored Corps and bid farewell to Burgoyne as he prepares to retire as an exemplary senior non-commissioned officer and senior enlisted advisor.
Burgoyne was described as a leader that leans in during tough times instead of shying away.
“He provided steady leadership, he focused on caring for Soldiers, families and leaders,” said Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, III Armored Corps commanding general.
Burgoyne relinquishes command to McDwyer, who is no stranger to Fort Cavazos, being his fifth tour to the Great Place. He previously served as the First Army Division West command sergeant major.
“He was an observant trainer at the National Training Center, focused on coaching brigade command sergeants major,” Bernabe said. “There is a whole generation of senior non-commissioned officers who benefited from his insights.”
During the change of responsibility ceremony, the guidon is passed from the outgoing command sergeant major to the incoming one, symbolizing the formal transfer of responsibility. It signifies unity, letting Soldiers know they are never without leadership.
Burgoyne thanked the Soldiers, as well as his family, for being part of his career and responsibilities as outgoing command sergeant major. McDwyer thanked Bernanbe for allowing him to be part of this installation and take on the responsibilities as the new senior enlisted advisor.
“(Bernabe), thank you for selecting me to serve in this position and allowing me to continue to do what I love; train and lead our great Soldiers,” McDwyer said.