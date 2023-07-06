Military and civilian leaders and environmental compliance officers joined Brig. Gen. Thomas Feltey, III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos deputy commanding general – maneuver, Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos command sergeant major, and Brian Dosa, Directorate of Public Works director, for an Environmental Quality Control Committee meeting June 28.
“This is a walking tour to show you our behind the scene facilities and how we directly support units to build readiness,” Dosa said during the meeting. “Being an Army post in the state of Texas, we have to live in accordance with the EPA and state of Texas rules.”
Away from the conference room, leaders and ECOs toured an area known as the Environmental Corner. The area, located off of 37th and Ivy Division, provides services at the Classification Unit, Pollution Prevention Services and Biotreatment Facility for military units and civilian and contractor activities to support mission readiness and sustain environmental compliance.
“Inform your leaders, educate them and teach them,” Feltey said. “Coming out here is important for me, and how we ensure that we share this information and get it down to the user level.”
Dale Frederick, program manager for Environmental Support Services, kick started the tour highlighting above ground storage tanks; oil water separators; mobile kitchen trailer; compact kitchen and assault kitchen wash facility; and services for used oil, used fuel and parts washers. Emphasizing the importance of leadership involvement and commitment, he shared challenges in the motor pools and areas for improvement.
“When motor pools block above ground storage tanks, oil water separators and parts wasters, it prevents my team from providing quality customer service,” Frederick said. “Another challenge is when antifreeze, fuel and oil are mixed in the same tank, then we are not able to extract that product.”
Frederick explained when his team confirms an AST has mixed product, then it will be placed out of service and motor pool personnel will have to hand pump the product from the AST into 55-gallon drums by type of product. Frederick provided a hand pump simulation to give attendees a realistic experience.
“Your Soldiers are going to be doing this in 112-degree heat index, pumping 500-gallon tanks,” he said. “When you’re cranking the handle, the product does not come out rapidly.”
Stepping up to the demonstration area, Feltey gave the experience a try.
“I need gloves because my hands are hot,” he said.
Frederick acknowledged this. “This is what we try to prevent,” he added.
Attendees then walked to the Classification Unit and Jerry Mora, program manager for the Hazardous Waste Program, explained his team supports units and activities by processing universal, hazardous and non-hazardous waste.
“This facility here is our central regulated waste simulation area,” he said. “We have 306 waste generator locations throughout the installation where all the activity occurs, waste gets temporarily stored and transported here for final management.”
Pointing to 55-gallon drums and small containers, Mora explained the different type of waste and importance of properly labeling and dating containers.
“We standardized the accumulation containers and the waste that goes into each to make it easier to manage. The labeling is critical when a regulator, whether it’s federal or state, comes in because the first thing they will see is the label, the date and the contents,” he said. “And all those 306 generator locations are subject to inspection by the EPA or the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality, and they have inspected before and at random.”
To help units and activities successfully manage their waste, Mora encouraged routine turn-ins.
“Call us, set up an appointment and turn in as often as possible,” he added. “This keeps less waste in your footprint, making your maintenance activities easier and less risky, and is also less for a regulator to see if they ever come out to inspect.”
Hall and Feltey concluded the tour emphasizing that empowering the right individuals, promoting stewardship, ensuring accountability and involving leadership is what leads to a successful environmental program.
“We’ve got to look at different ways of how we can be doing better and be good stewards,” Hall said. “It is not just choosing the right person. Somebody has got to check the checker, and recognize how you help that individual … it requires checks and balances to be in place.”
Felty said someone has to champion the environmental program within their battalion and be accountable.
“We all have running lists of different things, but you need keep track of when was the last time I checked something,” Felty said. “Walk around the motor pool, start checking your environmental program and make sure you’re doing the right things.”