From the halls of Southwest High School in San Antonio to her groundbreaking role as Killeen Independent School District’s first female superintendent, Dr. Jo Ann Fey’s journey through Texas’ educational landscape has been nothing short of transformative.
Fey began her journey 26 years ago at the Southwest Independent School District on San Antonio’s Southside. Her tenure there witnessed significant transformations, especially during her five years as principal at Southwest High School.
During her career, Fey has achieved numerous milestones.
In a realm that frequently encounters challenges, Fey faced the underperformance of Southwest High School head-on. Her strategic leadership not only turned the school around, but her vision also led to the inception of the district’s Talent Management and Acquisition Department during her eight years as assistant superintendent.
This role showcased her dedication to molding the next generation of administrators.
Recently, on U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos’ Great Big Podcast, she shared insights into her professional path, revealing her departure from Midlothian Independent School District, Midlothian, Texas, and her enthusiasm for her next chapter.
“It was my first role as a superintendent,” she said.
While acknowledging her role, Fey doesn’t shy away from emphasizing the importance of high standards.
She also discussed her pivotal role in setting the standards within her organization.
“I set the behavioral expectations for adults in our system,” Fey mentioned. “The board holds us to very high standards.”
But for Fey, it’s not just about meeting these standards but embedding and championing them.
“I want this to be understood,” she emphasized. “Every conversation I engage in revolves around accountability and high expectations, both for students and, consequently, for adults.”
Fey remarked on this a sentiment she plans to deeply embed within the Killeen ISD ethos.
She further clarified, “Every conversation I have revolves around accountability and expectations.”
Her role as Killeen ISD’s first female superintendent doesn’t just symbolize a professional accomplishment. For Fey, it’s a mantle of inspiration for young girls across Texas.
During the podcast, Fey offered sincere insights into her experiences and roles.
“From my first interview, I’ve felt a deep connection to this place (Killeen),” she said, signifying her strong attachment to her role. “I truly believe I’m right where I’m meant to be.
“Because of the powerful women who have led in various sectors around the world, be it in the military or in school systems, I’m inspired,” Fey added. “While I’m the first in this role here, I hope to inspire other young girls, including my own daughters, to dream big.”
In collaboration with Fort Cavazos, Killeen ISD has become a cornerstone of community support and service in Texas. Fey underscored the significance of this partnership, expressing optimism for its future.
“We’re a sizable organization serving numerous students. Fort Cavazos, too, has a vast reach and caters to many families. Thus, we share a common purpose,” Fey noted. “Our missions might be distinct, but our community is the same.”
Fey is optimistic about the ongoing collaboration, stating, “The partnership we have now is both healthy and positive.” She looks forward to deepening the alliance between Killen ISD and Fort Cavazos.