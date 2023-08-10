Conserve water where you can
With a hot and dry summer continuing, and with Belton Lake at 62 percent capacity, water conservation is becoming more important for everyone. U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos Commander Col. Lakicia Stokes ordered all community and family housing residents to implement Mandatory Stage 2 Water Conservation Measures effective immediately and until further notice. No watering of all types of landscaping between the hours of 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily. Report all on-post leaks to Directorate of Public Works by calling 254-287-2113, and off-post leaks to the local city water departments. For more information or for measures required, visit fortcavazosmediacenter.com
Celebrate going back to school
Fort Cavazos Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Child and Youth Services is hosting a Back to School Bash from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Comanche Youth Center for all CYS registered youth grades six to 12 and their families. For more information, call the Comanche Youth Center at 254-287-5834.
Mini career fair occurs in August
The Fort Cavazos Transition Assistance Program is hosting a mini career fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Lone Star Conference Center. For more information, contact the TAP office at 254-553-9436.
Spouse employment workshop set
The Fort Cavazos Civilian Human Resources Agency is hosting a Federal Employment 101 for the Military Spouse course from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 29 and 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 26. The course will discuss the spousal hiring preference, the advantages of federal employment, how to navigate USAJobs.gov, step-by-step application example and resume facts and myths. The class size is limited to 15 participants, and pre-registration is required. To register, call 254-288-2004.
Contraception clinic now available
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center offers a weekly walk-in contraception clinic from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Medical Residency Clinic, located on the first floor in the hospital. It is available to all DOD beneficiaries, including Soldiers, their family members and military retirees. No appointments are needed, just show up at the front desk with a valid DOD ID at 8 a.m.