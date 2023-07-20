Conserve water where you can
With a hot and dry summer continuing, and with Belton Lake at 64% capacity, water conservation is becoming more important for everyone. Directorate of Public Works officials said the two most important things that everyone can do are to report leaks and limit watering grass to once weekly, either in the morning or late evening. Report all on-post leaks to DPW by calling 254-287-2113, and off-post leaks to the local city water departments.
Sports physicals available Friday
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Pediatric Clinic offers school/sports physicals from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5. No appointment is necessary, but make sure to bring required forms.
Officials teach spouse federal employment workshop
The Fort Cavazos Civilian Human Resources Agency is hosting a Federal Employment 101 for the Military Spouse course from 9 to 11 a.m. July 25. The course will discuss the spousal hiring preference, the advantages of federal employment, how to navigate USAJobs.gov, step-by-step application example and resume facts and myths. The class size is limited to 15 participants, and pre-registration is required. To register, call 254-288-2004.
Celebrate Christmas in July
Santa’s Workshop at The Great Place is hosting their annual Christmas in July event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27. This event features a free toy for each child, along with the potential for some Christmas decor to be chosen by adults. Children are allowed inside of the shop for this event. This is a completely free first come, first serve, while supplies last event. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/santasworkshopatthegreatplace.