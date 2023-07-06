Enjoy movie nights at BLORA
Fort Cavazos’ Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is hosting two movie nights at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area Saturday and Aug. 12. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. The event site opens at 8 p.m., with the movie starting at 9 p.m. Entry is $15 per vehicle. For more information, visit Cavazos.armymwr.com.
Road closures at CRDAMC begin Saturday
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will be undergoing pavement striping and installing street signage. The closures will begin Saturday, and will be conducted in three phases. All projects are expected to be completed by Aug. 4. For more information on the closures, visit CRDAMC’s Facebook page or call 254-288-8000.
Installation-wide exercise July 11
Fort Cavazos will execute an installation-wide full scale exercise from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11. The scenario will be a response to a wildland fire causing evacuation of housing area residents roleplayers. This exercise is conducted to ensure the safety and security of the installation, and may impact services across the installation that day.
Learn to swim with DFMWR
Fort Cavazos’ Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation now has swim lessons available for children ages 5 to 13 and beginner adult lessons for 14 years and up. The cost is $55 per participant; there is limited availability.
For more information, visit Cavazos.armymwr.com.