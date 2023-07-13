Federal Employment 101 briefing
The Fort Cavazos Civilian Human Resources Agency is hosting a Federal Employment 101 for the Military Spouse course from 9 to 11 a.m. July 25. The course will discuss the spousal hiring preference, the advantages of federal employment, how to navigate USAJobs.gov, step by step application example and resume facts and myths.
The class size is limited to 15 participants, and pre-registration is required. To register, call 254-288-2004.
Celebrate Christmas in July
Santa’s Workshop at The Great Place is hosting their annual Christmas in July event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27. This event features a free toy for each child, along with the potential for some Christmas decor to be chosen by adults. Visitors should know that Santa may be in attendance.
Children are allowed inside of the shop for this event. This is a completely free first come, first serve, while supplies last event. For more information, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/santasworkshopatthegreatplace.
Learn to swim with DFMWR
Fort Cavazos’ Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation now has swim lessons available for children ages 5 to 13 and beginner adult lessons for 14 years and up. The cost is $55 per participant; there is limited availability. For more information, visit Cavazos.armymwr.com.
Free foster care available for pets
Cavalry Family Housing has partnered with PACT for Animals to allow residents the ability to have their pets fostered and foster pets for those in need. For more details on how you can take advantage of this program, visit www.cavalryfh.com/resident-resources.