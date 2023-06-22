Mark your calendars for Freedom Fest
Fort Cavazos’ Freedom Fest will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Phantom Warrior Stadium. This event is open to the public and will feature entertainment by Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc and Bowling for Soup, and fun activities for everyone. For more information, visit Cavazos.armymwr.com.
Road closures at CRDAMC begin July 8
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will be undergoing pavement striping and installing street signage. The closures will begin July 8, and will be conducted in three phases. All projects are expected to be completed by Aug. 4. For more information on the closures, visit CRDAMC’s Facebook page or call 254-288-8000.
Installation-wide exercise set for July 11
Fort Cavazos will execute an installation-wide full scale exercise from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11. The scenario will be a response to a wildland fire causing evacuation of housing area residents. This exercise is conducted to ensure the safety and security of the installation, and may impact services across the installation that day.
Tuition assistance requests due now
Soldiers who did not have a tuition assistance request created for FY 21/22 courses need to submit a Historical Tuition Assistance Request no later than 3:30 p.m. June 30. Because verification documentation is needed from the Soldier to submit the request, Soldiers must reach out to the Fort Cavazos Education Center before the deadline. For more information on documentation needed, contact the education center at 254-287-4824.
Load shedding has begun
Fort Cavazos has started daily load shedding by reducing electrical energy consumption during the highest demand part of the day – 2 to 6 p.m. – to reduce the strain on the Texas power grid over the upcoming summer months. This has no impact on barracks or family housing. For more information, read Page A5.