Conserve water where you can
Thanks to the efforts of community and family housing residents, there has been a reduction in water consumption. This is much appreciated by the Directorate of Public Works; however, Belton Lake continues to remain at 58 percent capacity. Water conservation is still important for everyone. Mandatory Stage 2 Water Conservation Measures, as ordered by U.S. Army Garrison Fort Cavazos Commander Col. Lakicia Stokes, remain in place until further notice. No watering of all types of landscaping between the hours of 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily. Report all on-post leaks to DPW by calling 254-287-2113, and off-post leaks to the local city water departments. For measures required, visit fortcavazosmediacenter.com.
Attend Technology Fair Thursday
The Equal Employment Opportunity Office is hosting a Technology Fair to celebrate 2023 National Disability Awareness Month. The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort Cavazos Community Center, and will feature more than 30 exhibitioners to come and showcase their products and services for the attendees. This event is open to the public; attendees don’t have to be a person with a disability to attend.
Participate in Schools Council Meeting
The Fort Cavazos Schools Council Meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Community Events Center. For more information on how to be a part of this event, contact the Child and Youth Services School Laision Office at 254-287-7946.
Attend Post Wide Yard Sale
The community-wide yard sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at 50004 Clear Creek Rd., across from the Fort Cavazos Thrift Store. Set up will begin at 8 a.m. Everyone is welcome to participate, whether at their home or the central location. For more information, contact your local community center.